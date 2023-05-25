Lazio, after the Champions League, the goal is 2nd place

A charity evening with the satisfaction of qualifying for the Champions League arithmetically won with two matches remaining in the championship. Lazio draws the balance of an over the top year with some of its protagonists such as Provedel, Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson and Cataldi all agreeing in saying: “We did a great job but we can still improve”

Lazio participated in Sangemini for the fourth year to the ‘Anti-Cipo onlus initiative born with the aim of raising funds to finance research on the Neuropathy of Small Peripheral and Autonomic Fibers and to disseminate as much information as possible about this pathology. Four players from President Lotito’s team were present, exactly Provedel, Cataldi, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni who all spoke with satisfaction of the goal they just achieved with qualification for the next Champions League

Zaccagni: “Champions a dream come true” Mattia Zaccagni was certainly one of the protagonists of the Lazio season: “The Champions League was one of my dreams and we achieved it. Compared to last year we had more continuity even in direct matches, we won important matches. I arrived in double figures, I scored in cartel games, I’m very happy with my season”





Provedel: "The strength of the defense depends on everyone" Twenty matches without conceding a goal in the league, Provedel was one of the best goalkeepers in the league. "The whole team does defense, this is proof that we are working in the right direction according to what the coach is asking. We can still improve, there have been matches in which we have conceded a lot. We don't set limits, we want to improve ourselves and reach as high as possible"





Felipe Anderson: “The goal is to finish 2nd” The Champions League is in the safe but the desire to improve unites all the players of Sarri. Among the best this year too Felipe Anderson who often had to replace Ciro Immobile as striker: “The performances made against the big teams tell us that we could have done even betterwe made a lot of mistakes and we are slowly trying to remove these errors. Our goal is to finish second there are two games left and we want to score as many points as possible, we can’t miss these last two games





TOP CHAMPIONSHIPS More clean sheets in Europe: Provedel on the podium If Lazio arithmetically qualified for the next Champions League it is also thanks to the defense and above all to Ivan Provedel, who has collected 20 clean sheets in this championship. But who are the goalkeepers who have kept clean sheets several times in the 10 main European championships? The Biancoceleste is on the podium, there is also another Italian in the Top 10: here is the ranking 9) ALEX MERET – NAPOLI (A league) Clean sheets in campionato: 15

Games played: 33

League goals conceded: 24 9) DIOGO COSTA – PORTO (Liga Portugal) Clean sheets in campionato: 15

Games played: 32

6) MATHEUS – BRAGA (Liga Portugal) Clean sheets in campionato: 16

Games played: 32

League goals conceded: 28