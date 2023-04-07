The Emilia Romagna regionto support the development of aaccessible and inclusive tourist offerhas launched a call for projects involving the activation of training internships for young people with disabilities. The tender is one of the actions put in place for the realization of the project In Emilia-Romagna there is a holiday for me approved by Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Minister for Disabilities (Upfpd) in 2022 aimed at improving the social inclusion of people with disabilities, strengthening skills and enhancing the sensitivity and reception capacity of tourist services.

I recipient

I am young people under 35 with disabilities (law 104/1992) who have fulfilled the compulsory education and the right-duty to education and training.

the municipalities concerned

A project focused exclusively on the will be selected coastal territory made up of 14 Municipalities (Goro, Codigoro, Comacchio, Ravenna, Cervia, Cesenatico, Gatteo, Savignano sul Rubicone, San Mauro Pascoli, Bellaria Igea-Marina, Rimini, Riccione, Misano Adriatico, Cattolica).

Who can submit projects

The following may submit projects, as titular managers: accredited bodies for the higher education sector or for the continuous and permanent training sector and for the additional special utilities sector (regional council resolution n. 177/2003 and subsequent amendments .ii). Also accredited bodies (regional council resolution n. 201/2022) for the field of training for access to employment, continuous and permanent or which have submitted an application for accreditation for this field by the expiry date of this call. Finally, accredited subjects (regional council resolution n. 1959/2016) or who have submitted an application for accreditation by the expiry date of this call, for the creation of employment services (area 2 support for job placement and social inclusion of fragile and vulnerable subjects in one of the district areas of reference of the call).

Also projects in partnership

The projects may be submitted in partnership with other bodies and, in this case, the roles and commitments of the various subjects involved must be indicated in the partnership agreement attached to the project, duly signed by the parties.

The terms of participation

The application must be sent by certified e-mail (PEC) by 12 noon on 24 April 2023 to the following address [email protected]

> Consult the announcement