Tentative assignments, how to apply step by step. LIVE VIDEO TUTORIAL with Vannini (Uil Scuola Rua) LIVE Friday 16 June at 2.30 pm

The Ministry of Education and Merit has sent the deadlines for submitting applications for annual mobility. It starts on Thursday 15 June with teaching, educational and IRC staff. From 21 June the ATA staff.

To help you complete the application, the editorial team of Horizon School organize a special episode of Question Timethe consultancy column edited by our editorial staff.

Friday 16th June at 2.30pm live on Facebook and YouTube, Roberta Vannini (Uil Scuola Rua) will explain all the secrets to fill out the application for provisional assignment and use in the best possible way. There will also be a space for your questions to be answered. Leads Andrea Carlino.

PLEASE NOTE The video tutorial will be available on demand, at any time and on all devices (from PCs to smart TVs) at the end of the broadcast. Just go to our official YouTube channel to view the video.

