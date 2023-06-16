Elon Musk meets Meloni at Palazzo Chigi, an hour and a half conversation on the birth rate and artificial intelligence

After meeting this morning with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, returned to Palazzo Chigi around 5 pm for an interview with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which lasted an hour and a half.

Musk: ‘In Italy a problem of falling birth rates, have children!’

You have to make children. Have children!” Elon Musk said while addressing the Italians during an interview with Tg1 on the occasion of his visit to Rome where he met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi. “We had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Meloni, I she seemed to have a lot of Italy and its future at heart, she definitely cares about it”, says Musk. “For my part – she continues – I have raised two fundamental concerns. First the drop in the birth rate. In Italy, almost twice as many people who are born die every year. I have recommended other tax relief for those who have children, or in any case measures to make the birth rate a more sustainable choice”. “Secondly – adds the owner of Tesla – I spoke of the risks of artificial intelligence, of that so powerful in the future”.

In the morning, Musk had a meeting of about an hour with Tajani.

“Elon Musk is a great, innovative entrepreneur. We talked about many things, cybersecurity, space, Twitter, freedom of information that does not exist in many parts of the world. We talked about industrial policy, electric cars. I told him that Italy is the best country in Europe to invest in, if he’s interested in investing,” Tajani said.

