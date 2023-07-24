Home » Alzheimer’s, living in a poor neighborhood increases the risk of developing the disease by more than 20%, research
Health

Alzheimer’s, living in a poor neighborhood increases the risk of developing the disease by more than 20%, research

by admin
Alzheimer’s, living in a poor neighborhood increases the risk of developing the disease by more than 20%, research

Living in a poor neighborhood increases the risk by more than 20%. to develop Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, regardless of individual factors. It is the result of a study coordinated by University of California of San Francisco, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association congress and published in Jama Neurology.

FURTHER INFORMATION

“Living in a socioeconomically deprived neighborhood has been shown to negatively affect health, various behaviors, stress levels, as well as access to food, safety and education,” they write.
researchers.

However, it is not clear how much this affects the risk of dementia.

Research

The team analyzed the data of over 1.6 million Americans belonging to the Veterans Health Administration, relating their state of health to the neighborhood of residence, classified on the basis of an index that evaluates the level of socio-economic disadvantage.

“The study showed that, beyond risk factors present at the individual level, the level of neighborhood disadvantage was negatively associated with brain health even in a population that, at least in theory, has equal access to care,” the research team said.

The statistic

In particular, compared to those who lived in the more affluent neighbourhoods, the people who lived in the more critical ones presented a risk of developing the disease increased by 22%.
The mechanisms through which the living environment can influence brain health, according to the researchers, are many: for example «the disadvantaged neighborhoods from the point of view
may have more stressors and fewer resources, which can hinder activities that are beneficial physically and psychologically.

You may also like

I BRING – Greetings – News – ALBANIA

Triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy with cystic...

The Success of Vaccination Campaigns in Lecco: Promoting...

Record heat and smog double the risk of...

Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Rare but Highly Aggressive...

A nap after lunch is good for you:...

The Egyptian Minister of Health visits the Gemelli...

Valeria Liberati Hospitalized for Intestinal Infection: Returns Home...

Diseases related to excessive heat in children: symptoms...

Monico Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy