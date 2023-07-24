2023 China Automobile Innovation Conference and Jilin Province Automotive Industry Innovation Day Commences

2023 China Automobile Innovation Conference and Jilin Province Automobile Industry Innovation Day Opens

July 23 marked an important day for the third anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jilin and FAW. On the morning of July 23, the 2023 China Automotive Innovation Conference and Jilin Province Automotive Industry Innovation Day kicked off in Changchun. The opening ceremony was attended by Provincial Party Secretary Jing Junhai, Hu Yuting, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, and other key guests.

During the opening ceremony, Jing Junhai, Hu Yuting, and other guests launched the “In-depth Tour” activity of empowering small and medium-sized enterprises with scientific and technological achievements. Several prominent individuals, including Zhang Enhui, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee, An Tiecheng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Automobile Center, and Ren Aiguang, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, delivered speeches.

Jing Junhai extended a warm welcome to all the guests on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. He expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the development of Jilin’s automobile industry. Jing Junhai emphasized that Jilin is the birthplace of China‘s auto industry, and it carries the dream of serving the country through industry. He highlighted the important instruction from General Secretary Xi Jinping to strengthen the independent research and development of key core technologies and key components, and make national brands stronger and bigger. Jing Junhai stressed the commitment to supporting FAW in building a world-class enterprise and Changchun in building a first-class international automobile city.

According to Jing Junhai, the automobile industry is currently experiencing a new wave of power innovation and functional evolution. Automobile products have evolved into mobile smart cockpits that integrate transportation tools, learning platforms, work carriers, living spaces, and entertainment centers. To accelerate the overall revitalization of Jilin, he emphasized the need to follow the trends of electrification and intelligent networking in the automobile industry and focus on innovation and development. He also called for international cooperation in the industry and the establishment of a technological innovation system that fosters collaboration between enterprises, market orientation, and industry-university-research-use collaboration.

Vice Governor Li Guoqiang presided over the opening ceremony, and several leaders and representatives from different sectors attended the event.

The 2023 China Automotive Innovation Conference and Jilin Province Automotive Industry Innovation Day serves as an important platform for promoting the growth of Jilin’s automobile industry and advancing technological innovation in the sector. With continued support and collaboration, Jilin aims to become a major player in the global automotive industry.

(Editors in charge: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

