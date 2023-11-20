«With 25 deaths a day it is necessary to get vaccinated. The data is worrying”

Covid scares again. The positive cases diagnosed and reported in Italy in the period 9-15 November are “equal to 58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week”, when it was 46 per 100,000. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room. The incidence rises and the concern for the Eris variant (which is the predominant “version” of Covid in Italy) too.

INSIGHTS

Covid, Andreoni pushes the vaccine

«We are still around 25 Covid deaths per day and unfortunately the vaccination campaign is not taking off. Now, regardless of the fluctuations in the incidence of Covid cases, mortality is still always relevant.” Thus to beraking latest news Salute Massimo Andreoni, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), on the sidelines of the event on antibiotic resistance at the Ministry of Health, commenting Covid data from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. «In the month of October we recorded 780 deaths, now we are at 160-170 deaths per week. This is certainly a worrying fact, but I am also worried about the fact that the only “weapon” we have, prevention with the vaccine, is not taking off. It is an element of great concern.”

The campaign that doesn’t take off

But why hasn’t the vaccination campaign taken off? «Certainly people don’t get vaccinated also because there is a bit of disorganization – warns Andreoni – this also needs to be underlined, so perhaps the hesitancy towards vaccination worsens even further: if it is complicated to get the vaccine, it becomes even more difficult – he concludes – for those who perhaps don’t have a great desire to do it.”