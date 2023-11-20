Goldman Sachs: Three Strategies to Beat the Market

Goldman Sachs expects below-average returns next year. OsakaWayne Studios

Goldman Sachs forecasts an increase of five percent for the S&P 500 by the end of 2024.

Investors can outperform the market by betting on quality, some growth, and beaten-up cyclicals.

These 23 stocks are the top picks from each category.

The Federal Reserve is not expected to raise interest rates again this cycle. Additionally, government bond yields have peaked. These are some of the predictions of David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at investment bank Goldman Sachs, and his team for 2024.

