“Successor 2: Candidate for Director” Premieres on Clean World Platform to Commemorate “July 20” Falun Gong Resistance

“The Epoch Times” Premieres “Successor 2: Candidate for Director” to Commemorate “July 20” Anniversary

Written by Li Chuqing, special correspondent for The Epoch Times

To honor the 24th anniversary of the “July 20” resistance by Falun Gong practitioners against persecution, New Century Film and Television premiered their latest short film, “Successor 2: Candidate for Director,” on July 22nd on the Clean World platform. The film has received high praise from viewers, with many commending its short duration yet captivating storyline.

The film, which falls under the black humor genre, is the second installment of the “Successor” series. It revolves around Gao Weizheng, director of the Changping Public Security Bureau, who plans to choose his successor through a series of tests. However, unforeseen ulterior motives and shocking secrets behind the CCP’s power surface, leaving Director Gao shocked and unable to maintain control.

One viewer, kengonn, lauded the film for its plot, acting skills, and special effects. As an overseas Chinese, kengonn admitted to previously hearing and reading about the corruption within the CCP’s officialdom in mainland China. However, kengonn expressed surprise at the intensity and sinister nature portrayed in the film, stating, “This movie really hits the point and exposes the essence of the entire system and system. Alas, I hope everyone will wake up and stay away from the CCP!”

Cissy Li, another viewer, praised the script for its profoundness in reflecting the darkness and filth within the system. They particularly noted the impressive acting skills and lively interpretation of each character by the actors.

Deputy Director of New Century Film and Television, Yu Fei, emphasized that, although the film appears to be a frightening depiction of bureaucratic machinations, it accurately reflects the current state of CCP governance and exposes the truth about the party’s dark power machine.

Several viewers commended the film for its tight rhythm, exciting plot, and well-designed story that unraveled seamlessly from beginning to end. They applauded the film’s exposure and satire of the CCP’s officialdom.

The film’s scrolling text at the end left a lasting impression on many viewers. It stated, “The old bureau chief is gone, and the new bureau chief has taken office. There may be another change in the future. One crop after another, one term after another. In fact, under the CCP system, it is the same for everyone, because this is the root problem. Only by staying away from the CCP can we have a better future.”

Allison Sun, a viewer, responded to the text by stating, “This film is too clever, and indeed, as mentioned at the end, this is a problem with the system, because the root is rotten.” Another viewer, Sophie, was deeply moved by the film’s depiction of Communist Party officials’ true nature. She praised the film’s exposure of lies, deceit, arrogance, and the bottomless nature of the CCP, all portrayed vividly.

Furthermore, Sophie noted that “the most brilliant part of the film is that the new successor is worse than the previous one. He is an accelerator, but hastened the demise of the CCP.”

New Century Film and Television has had eight films premiered on the emerging Clean World Channel, gaining a dedicated audience and fan base. Viewers have consistently praised the quality of their films, with one comment stating, “Every film of New Century Film and Television is great.”

One viewer, Stephen, expressed his admiration for the film, stating, “Good and evil are chosen by the people. This is the truth of the (CCP) system and the trampling and persecution of conscience that the people need to know. You are amazing!”

The premiere of “Successor 2: Candidate for Director” has resonated with audiences, urging them to reflect on the corruption within the CCP and supporting the message of staying away from the party for a better future.

