While Jimmy Hamzey has opened a new chapter, which feels far removed from any perception, long-term publisher Liu Zhenyang is doing the second album by Soldier (aka Hoplites) continues to attract attention within a few months – and emancipates itself Eaten up a fair distance from the unconditional Serpent Column-Compare.

Without this most obvious reference, no text could Fake get by What now, almost four months later with Eaten up, although not completely changed. However, the spectrum of the Chinese studying in Greece with the numerous projects and linguistic preferences is below that Soldier-Banner noticeably grown: Eaten up still rampages with aggressive tech death metal mania on a chaotic basis that’s without Serpent Column would be unthinkable. But Zhenyang turns up the riff madness with a more spread-out attitude Vector-Level and makes the result sound as if there were phases Throttle ceiling after their debut Deathspell Omega turned off – to listen to at the beginning Wounded and especially the wonderfully crunchy one You are burning.

Conversely, however, the focus of the project is sharpened at the same time: Soldier wrests more independence from its eclecticism and generally does (almost) everything that little bit better than on the predecessor.

In terms of songwriting, this applies above all to the outstanding first half of the record, but the staging of the instruments (which this time, if you believe any sources on the net, was probably not done alone – but you can get really smart from the credits to be honest not) generally more ideally combined, when the bass shows great lines and always gets a deserved place in the mix limelight of the grandiose production, the guitars throw out their complex psychoses like crazy and the drums still superhumanly programmed a little rounder into the overall sound appears bedded to contribute to the intense compression.

Thirty For example, turns towards the middle like a hymnic fever dream in hell on speed up and Wound screwing the jaw down and making the skull vibrate as if howling madly as a guitar orgasm. The Angel of Wounds is the only acceleration strip of the riffs, which follows after a short occult devotion with hard rock PS under the Death hood. And after the instrumental interlude Foursome with a lot of groove of the stately melody one Castlevania-Elegance is obligatory (however, the entire length is less elementary for the overriding arc of suspense) has the superb highlight Ektoma again Dillinger Escape Plan-to offer chicanes before stepping on the gas pedal in the virtually seamless transition to prog Divine Mania to the ideal ending Oechosmeni leads, which allows its repetitive stream, varying in the details, to dive into the indicated drone as a hypnotic pull.

Why this final with Divine Bond an appendix that makes the simple, pigish rocker (aka a potentially great standalone single) primitive (and please understand without exception absolutely relatively – so technically adept everything here again tingles!) is appended, you don’t have to understand – maybe this is so just a misunderstanding, as is also about the content level of Soldier seems to have prevailed in some places.

Meanwhile, there can be no mistake about the impression that Eaten up after the steep lead of the predecessor in the metal music year 2023: already a fixed gem for the best of lists!

Trothisomeni von Hoplites

