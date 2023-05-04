Farc dissidents freed three kidnapped in Caquetá and Valle

Humanitarian missions of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Colombian Catholic Church, received in the last few hours three people who were kidnapped by elements of the Farc dissidents.

In a first mission, two people who were in the power of the so-called Teófilo Forero Castro mobile column of Segunda Marquetalia were received.

The humanitarian action took place in the rural area of ​​the department of Caquetá, without disclosing details of the kidnap victims released or the specific region in which it was carried out.

In the statement, the ICRC only established that the two people were in good health, for which they were transferred to another area where they were reunited with their families.

He also pointed out that “in the south of the country multiple humanitarian consequences continue to occur due to armed conflicts and violence that directly impact communities” and added:

“That is why we insist to all parties to the conflict on the importance of respecting international humanitarian law to mitigate these effects and alleviate the suffering that this reality generates.”

Likewise, the ICRC warned that “international humanitarian law establishes that people must be treated with humanity in all circumstances, particularly those who do not participate or have ceased to participate in hostilities. In this context, we salute the gesture of the armed group to turn ourselves over to these people so that they can be reunited with their families.”

Hugo Fiz Palacios, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Florence, indicated that “an essential element of our work is to help families separated by armed conflict to meet again.”

«We are ready to provide our services as a neutral intermediary when

be useful to achieve these objectives”, added Fiz Palacios.

Finally, he highlighted that so far in 2023 the ICRC has facilitated the release of 32 people who were in the hands of armed groups.

Separately, the Ombudsman’s Office reported that a humanitarian mission of the entity, together with the ICRC and the United Nations Organization, UN, facilitated the release of a young man who was in the hands of Farc dissidents in the department of Valle.

The released man was identified as Sebastián Marulanda Garcés, who had been “retained” by the illegal armed structure Jaime Martínez of the Farc dissidents.

He added that the young man was detained in the rural area of ​​Jamundí (Valle del Cauca) on Monday, May 1 and for now the reason for the detention is unknown. After a medical examination, he was taken to his family.

The Ombudsman’s Office warns that it keeps its humanitarian channels open so that all people who are in the power of illegal armed groups can return safely to their homes.

Finally, the Ombudsman’s Office reiterated the call to the illegal armed groups to allow the return of all the people in their power, the foregoing as true gestures of peace in view of the dialogue proposal promoted by the National Government. with RSF

