Synchronized swimming, another Montemurlese on the podium: Aurora Ballotti [notiziediprato.it]

Synchronized swimming, another Montemurlese on the podium: Aurora Ballotti

Aurora is 15 years old and lives with her family in Oste. The satisfaction of the mayor and the councilor for sport: «Aurora is a real pride!»

Another young Montemurlese gets on the podium in synchronized swimming. It is Aurora Ballotti, born in 2008, athlete of the Azzurra Nuoto Prato company, who on 15 July in Rome graduated as Italian champion in the duo specialty together with her teammate Margherita Santini. The two swam to the tune of “Swan Lake”, presenting an excellent, almost perfect routine. The passion for this sport requires many hours of training, dedication and an indissoluble friendship: these were the trump cards to get to gold in the duo.

Aurora, moreover, in the solo specialty won the fifth position in the National field out of 80 exercises in the competition. Together with her teammates, she took seventh place in the combined freestyle and 12th place in the team exercise. She also boasts a call-up for a selection in the national girls category. Aurora has been practicing this sport for many years, since she was very small, she lives in Oste with her family and now all the results that the Azzurra company was waiting for are arriving.

« Aurora is a real pride – say the mayor Simone Calamai and the sports councilor, Valentina Vespi – these young athletes show that they have an extraordinary determination. A sport that requires sacrifice and a daily commitment. We are really happy to share the joy of this success with Aurora, her family and the sports club.”

