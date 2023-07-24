Home » Cyclist Vacek did not finish the stage in Wallonia after falling, he escaped without fractures
Cyclist Vacek did not finish the stage in Wallonia after falling, he escaped without fractures

Cyclist Vacek did not finish the stage in Wallonia after falling, he escaped without fractures

“Mathias Vacek was unfortunately involved in an accident 30km before the finish line and was unable to complete the stage. He is now in hospital having his left elbow x-rayed,” the Lidl-Trek team said, adding in a later post: “No fractures for Mathias”.

Vacek, who won the jersey of the Czech champion a month ago, had a good start in the Kolem Valonsko race, after two of the five stages he was in sixth place. In two weeks, the talented cyclist should be one of the pillars of the Czech team at the World Championships in Glasgow.

