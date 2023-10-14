Tesãi Foundation launches hand washing campaign among target personnel

The launch ceremony took place in the Medical Room of the Area 2 Hospital.

*In remembrance of Global Handwashing Day which is celebrated on October 15.

Within the framework of “World Handwashing Day” to be celebrated this October 15, the Department of Infectology and Infection Control of the Tesãi Foundation is preparing the campaign “I wash my hands! And you?. The initiative will last one month and all white staff from Area 2 Hospital will be able to participate.

Launch

The launch event took place in the Medical Room with the presence of managers, doctors, nurses, service coordinators, assistants and support staff.

“To encourage this campaign we will have fabulous prizes for the professional who manages to wash their hands most frequently in each shift, all services will participate in the competition,” explained Lic. Adolfina Martínez, from the Department of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control.

Preventive culture

Dr. Federico Lacarrubba, coordinator of the Department of Infectious Diseases, stated that they seek to emphasize the practice of good habits, such as hygiene and hand washing to prevent the contagion and transmission of diseases, to continue providing guarantees to the hospitalized patient and the hospital staff. service in compliance with the health and hygiene guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The specific objective of the campaign is to increase the frequency of hand washing, putting into practice the five moments of hand washing, “it is essential to remember the techniques and reduce the proliferation of microorganisms, especially multi-resistant germs. I make it clear that this is a daily habit at Tesãi, but we always insist on raising awareness of the importance of handwashing,” said the professional.

Competence

To participate in the competition, a registration form will be delivered to each Service where the staff who wash their hands the most will be recorded. This form will be filled out exclusively by the Service Manager or representative on duty.

“The process will be totally transparent, guaranteeing that everyone competes on equal terms. The graduates of each sector will evaluate their managers, having to accumulate the greatest number of stickers at the end of the month for the awards ceremony that will be on November 17,” Ms. Martínez finally stated.

