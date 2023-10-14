Home » Tesãi Foundation launches hand washing campaign among target personnel
News

Tesãi Foundation launches hand washing campaign among target personnel

by admin
Tesãi Foundation launches hand washing campaign among target personnel

The launch ceremony took place in the Medical Room of the Area 2 Hospital.

*In remembrance of Global Handwashing Day which is celebrated on October 15.

Within the framework of “World Handwashing Day” to be celebrated this October 15, the Department of Infectology and Infection Control of the Tesãi Foundation is preparing the campaign “I wash my hands! And you?. The initiative will last one month and all white staff from Area 2 Hospital will be able to participate.

Launch

The launch event took place in the Medical Room with the presence of managers, doctors, nurses, service coordinators, assistants and support staff.

“To encourage this campaign we will have fabulous prizes for the professional who manages to wash their hands most frequently in each shift, all services will participate in the competition,” explained Lic. Adolfina Martínez, from the Department of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control.

Preventive culture

Dr. Federico Lacarrubba, coordinator of the Department of Infectious Diseases, stated that they seek to emphasize the practice of good habits, such as hygiene and hand washing to prevent the contagion and transmission of diseases, to continue providing guarantees to the hospitalized patient and the hospital staff. service in compliance with the health and hygiene guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The specific objective of the campaign is to increase the frequency of hand washing, putting into practice the five moments of hand washing, “it is essential to remember the techniques and reduce the proliferation of microorganisms, especially multi-resistant germs. I make it clear that this is a daily habit at Tesãi, but we always insist on raising awareness of the importance of handwashing,” said the professional.

See also  Shenzhou 15 is about to go home and search and rescue in the early morning. The Dongfeng landing site in Ejina Banner is ready-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Competence

To participate in the competition, a registration form will be delivered to each Service where the staff who wash their hands the most will be recorded. This form will be filled out exclusively by the Service Manager or representative on duty.

“The process will be totally transparent, guaranteeing that everyone competes on equal terms. The graduates of each sector will evaluate their managers, having to accumulate the greatest number of stickers at the end of the month for the awards ceremony that will be on November 17,” Ms. Martínez finally stated.

You may also like

USCIS Resolves Issues with Financial Sponsorship Form I-134A...

Training advances for 7,035 selected as jurors in...

Provincial Party Committee Conveys and Studies Xi Jinping’s...

Israel: How schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are preparing...

WE REPUSE THE VIOLENT ACTS COMMITTED AGAINST ANIMAL...

13-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murders Mother in Cold-Blooded Act...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, October 11,...

Building a Cooperation Platform for Multinational Companies: A...

Nokia cell phones will be manufactured in Europe...

Government begins assistance to families affected by drought...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy