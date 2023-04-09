Home News Tesãi Foundation urges awareness for life with an accident-free Holy Week
Tesãi Foundation urges awareness for life with an accident-free Holy Week

On these holidays, care should be redoubled when driving on the country’s roads.

At Easter, traffic and the circulation of vehicles on the country’s routes increases, so it is important to respect traffic laws to guarantee each family a few days of rest without accidents or road mishaps.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation advocates awareness and the implementation of prevention strategies to reduce the number of injuries and deaths, emphasizing the use of seat belts or helmets, depending on the type of transport, as well as respect of traffic signals.

alcohol and speed

Speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, the irresponsible use of cell phones and recklessness are conditioning factors for the occurrence of accidents in the country. 90% of vehicle accidents can be prevented if we drive prudently.

The main recommendations are not to drive while intoxicated, respect speed limits, avoid driving at night and have driver’s education. Driving sober allows you to have a level of alertness and immediate response to any situation.

Check the mechanical conditions of motor vehicles, such as the optimal functioning of the brake system, lights, engine and tires.

