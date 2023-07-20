Tesla EPS Beat Expectations by $0.12, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com

© Reuters. Tesla EPS beat expectations by $0.12, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.91, $0.12 above analyst estimates of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter was $24.93B versus consensus estimates of $24.29B.

Shares of Tesla closed at $291.26, up 76.44% over the past 3 months and up 17.68% over the past 12 months.

Tesla has received 2 positive earnings per share revisions and 20 negative EPS revisions in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Tesla’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Tesla’s financial health score is “very good performance.”

