Tesla EPS Beat Expectations by $0.12, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com

News

by admin
© Reuters. Tesla EPS beat expectations by $0.12, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.91, $0.12 above analyst estimates of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter was $24.93B versus consensus estimates of $24.29B.

Shares of Tesla closed at $291.26, up 76.44% over the past 3 months and up 17.68% over the past 12 months.

Tesla has received 2 positive earnings per share revisions and 20 negative EPS revisions in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Tesla’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Tesla’s financial health score is “very good performance.”

Check out Tesla’s recent earnings performance and Tesla’s financial data here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  The high-speed maglev train with a speed of 600 kilometers per hour is here: filling the gap between high-speed rail and aircraft-IT and Transportation-Railway

