Locatelli, guarantor for the disabled step to implement the enabling law – Italian hospitals

“The establishment of the National Guarantor for people with disabilities is the second implementing decree of the enabling law of 22 December 2021, n. 227 “Delegation to the government in the matter of disabilities” and is another concrete sign of this government for people with disabilities and their families”. This was stated by the Minister for Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli after the Council of Ministers. “He is a fundamental figure – he explains – who protects the rights of people with disabilities, has autonomous powers of organization, administrative independence and is not subject to subordination. The Guarantor has the power to formulate recommendations and opinions to public administrations and concessionaires , soliciting or proposing interventions, measures or reasonable accommodations suitable for overcoming critical issues. It can issue a reasoned opinion in which it indicates the specific profiles of the violations identified and, where possible, proposes recourse to administrative self-defense within 90 days. In cases of non-compliance to the provisions of the plans for the elimination of architectural barriers, as well as any other barrier that prevents people with disabilities from being able to access public buildings open to the public or that significantly limits their use, the Guarantor can propose to the competent administration a timetable to remove the barriers themselves, supervising the progress, and faced with the inertia of the public administrations, can propose actions to ascertain the obligation to provide. Furthermore, it can carry out checks in the structures that provide essential public services and, among these, residential and semi-residential structures, residential reception centers and day centers, as well as prisons”. “This decree – concludes the minister – establishes a non- only of reference, operational and with precise tasks, but also defines a real support path in compliance with the UN Convention and the right of every person to a dignified and fully participated life”.

