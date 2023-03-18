Bologna – One new tranche of financing coming from the value of 5 million 650 thousand euros to deal with the consequences of exceptional bad weather that between the 17 and 19 August past affected the provinces of Ferrara, Modena and Parmacon heavy rains, flooding, hail, vento e the evacuation of some families.

This was decided in yesterday’s session Cabinet which accepted the request of the Region, as announced by the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci.

Circa 3milioni 250mila euro will be employed to continue the works of restoration and safety of the territory hit. Others 2 million 400 thousand euro they will instead be used to guarantee the first repayments to those who have suffered dannito a maximum of 5,000 euros for individuals and 20,000 euros for economic activities.

The total amount of resources obtained by the Government to deal with the consequences of last summer’s extraordinary weather events therefore rises to around 14 and a half million euros.

“After the first allocation of 7.8 million approved by the Council of Ministers with the declaration of a state of national emergency – he explains Irene Priolovice president with responsibility for civil protection – the Region had immediately requested the allocation of additional funds to continue the path undertaken aimed at territorial safety and risk reduction “.

“Thanks to the work carried out in the past weeks, in the next few days we will send the proposal of the Plan for new interventions to be shared with the National Department of Civil Protection, to obtain the necessary approval”, he concludes Priolo. “The goal is to get construction sites started as soon as possible, in the interest of those who live and work in the area”.

