The 10 best books on radio – Scientific News.it

We have carefully selected a collection of radio books covering a wide range of topics, from the history of radio in Italy to the strategies and formats used in digital radio. In this assortment, you’ll find titles that delve into the cultural, social and political impact of radio, as well as books that explore the technical aspects of radio production.

What are books about radio about?

In the list stands out “History of radio and television in Italy.” by Franco Monteleone. This book explores the role of these media in Italian society, from their inception to today. Monteleone critically examines the cultural growth and modernization of Italy, discussing the relationship between radio and television and other aspects of the culture industry.

For those interested in the organizational and strategic aspects of radio, “Fare radio” by Marta Perrotta offers valuable insights. This book explores how radio has adapted to the digital age and the influence of social media on the medium. It covers topics such as radio production, job roles, legal and technology infrastructure, and distribution strategies.

“Radio in Italy” edited by T. Bonini provides a detailed analysis of the Italian radio panorama in the era of the networked society. Examining a vast amount of radio content, this book offers a comprehensive overview of current genres, market dynamics, community radio, college radio, audience measurement and many other aspects.

In “Seven theses on the magic of radio” by Massimo Cirri, the author explores the transition from Morse code to voice transmissions and the revolution caused by the widespread adoption of radio chimes in homes.

“Dear friends near and far” by Giorgio Simonelli reveals the fascinating history of the radio as one of the most disruptive technological inventions of modern times. This book explores the impact of radio on society, its role during times of crisis, and its enduring appeal.

History of the Italian radio industry and radio amateurs deepens the Italian radio the beginnings of the industry, its growth and decline and the experiences of radio amateurs. It collects articles from period periodicals and publications, offering a comprehensive account of the major movements, successes and setbacks of the industry.

For those interested in the art of broadcasting, Writing for the radio. Entertainment and information provides guidance and insights into writing for radio. Explore the power of radio to evoke emotion, develop fantasies, and capture listeners’ attention.

Raistereo extract pays homage to a radio show that left a lasting impact on Italian audiences while, for those seeking a comprehensive reference work, Radio Encyclopedia offers a broad exploration of the medium. With over 2,500 entries, this encyclopedia covers everything you need to know about this important means of communication, especially as regards the main Italian and international radio stations.

List of the best radio books on Amazon

Below the “ranking” of the 10 best books on radio that are present on Amazon.it:

Radio books FAQ

What are the top three radio books on Amazon?

What’s the best book on digital radio formats, schedules, and strategies?

AND Making radio of 2017. Provides insights into the organizational reality, strategic perspectives and production cultures of digital radio.

Which book explores the impact of radio and television on Italian society and politics?

Which book provides an overview of the Italian radio landscape in the digital age?

The book Radio in Italy (2013) explores radio audiences, current genres, market trends and the impact of social media and digital technologies.

Which book reflects on the magical aspects of radio and its evolution?

Which book traces the history of radio as an innovative means of communication?

Discover the fascinating journey of radio in Dear friends near and far (2012), exploring its cultural impact and evolution.

What is the best book on the history of the Italian radio industry and amateur radio?

Which book provides insight into writing for radio?

Which book covers the night program of Radio Rai from 1982 to 1995?

You should check Raistereo extractedited by Giampiero Vigorito, with a preface by Carlo Massarini.

What is the best radio encyclopedia?

Summary table of the best books on radio

TitleAuthorEditionPagesMaking radio. Formats, programs and strategies for digital radioPerrotta, Marta 2017157History of radio and television in Italy. Customs, society and politicsMonteleone, Franco2021704Radio in Italy. History, markets, formats, audiences, technologiesBonini, T. (ed.) 2013358Seven theses on the magic of radioCirri, Massimo2017320Dear friends near and far. The adventurous history of radioSimonelli, Giorgio 2012176History of the Italian radio industry and radio amateursBramanti, Carlo2015146Writing for the radio. Entertainment and informationKesten, Gianpiero2019150Raistereonnight. The night program of Radio Rai in the period from 1982 to 1995Vigorito, Giampiero (ed.), Massarini, Carlo (Preface)–320Radio EncyclopediaOrtoleva, P. (edited by), Scaramucci, B. (edited by)20031088The radio on the net. Conversation and the art of listening in the time of inattentionZanchini, Giorgio 2017167

Share this article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

