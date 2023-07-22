The 1077th Lotto 1st place 7 people, prize money 3.5 billion… ‘4, 8, 17, 30, 40, 43′ bonus number ’34’

(Source = companion lottery homepage)

During the 1077th Lotto lottery draw, 7 people won first place.

According to the companion lottery on the 22nd, the first lottery numbers were ‘4, 8, 17, 30, 40, 43′. The bonus number is ’34’.

There are a total of 7 first-place winners who guessed all 6 numbers, and each of them received a prize of 3,570,901,018 won.

There are 98 second-place winners whose 5 winning numbers and bonus numbers match. They will receive 42,510,727 won each. The 3rd place who guessed 5 winning numbers is 3,235 people, each receiving 1,287,806 won.

Of the 7 winners, 3 were automatic and 4 were manual. The winning regions are 1 in Gyeonggi, 2 in Gyeongbuk, 2 in Jeonbuk, and 2 in Gangwon.

On the other hand, lottery winnings can be received within one year from the start date of payment. If not received within the period, it will be returned to the national treasury.

