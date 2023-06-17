Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s draw 17 June: all the lucky numbers

Here is today’s draw, Saturday 17 June, the amount of the jackpot and what the late numbers are Your browser does not support HTML5

The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 8 pm. The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals, plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet.

Lotto winning numbers Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 17 June 2023: Bari: 88 – 55 – 80 – 15 – 19

Cagliari: 87 – 12 – 17 – 85 – 15

Firenze: 11 – 20 – 82 – 28 – 50

Genova: 63 – 26 – 27 – 7 – 87

Milano: 3 – 51 – 50 – 60 – 4

Napoli: 76 – 17 – 89 – 22 – 14

Palermo: 63 – 2 – 15 – 1 – 87

Roma: 50 – 52 – 8 – 39 – 32

Torino: 40 – 66 – 22 – 46 – 6

Venezia: 28 – 52 – 22 – 80 – 7

Venezia: 28 – 52 – 22 – 80 – 7

National: 61 – 27 – 57 – 52 – 18

The 10eLotto lucky streak Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning 10eLotto numbers from the last draw are: 2 – 3 – 11 – 12 – 17 – 20 – 26 – 28 – 40 – 50 – 51 – 52 – 55 – 63 – 66 – 76 – 80 – 82 – 87 – 88 Gold number: 88

Double gold: 88 – 55 Extra: 1 – 4 – 7 – 8 – 14 – 15 – 19 – 22 – 27 – 32 – 39 – 46 – 60 – 85 – 89

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6. See also We need courageous choices on the abolition of the exclusivity bond Superenalotto jackpot of 17-6-2023: €13,900,000 The 6 numbers of June 17, 2023 have been drawn and many are waiting to hear about the lucky series. The winning combination is: 12 – 18 – 26 – 40 – 53 – 63 The Joker number is: 54

The Superstar number is: 58 The jackpot for the next draw on June 20, 2023 will be €14,900,000

The latecomers Next Lotto draw: late numbers For the next Lotto draw on June 20, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers: Genova 60 (missing from 117 draws)



Milano 6 (missing from 117 draws)

Turin 80 (missing from 106 draws)

Milano 76 (missing from 98 draws)

Genova 25 (missing from 88 draws)

Bari 30 (missing from 85 draws)

Palermo 77 (missing from 79 draws)

Palermo 56 (missing from 79 draws)

National 56 (missing from 77 draws)

Bari 4 (missing from 77 draws) For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests: Bari 30 (missing from 85 draws) – 4 (from 77) – 46 (from 61)

Cagliari 28 (missing from 76 draws) – 37 (from 65) – 90 (from 57)

Florence 45 (missing from 73 extractions) – 63 (from 61) – 56 (from 58)

Genoa 60 (missing from 117 draws) – 25 (from 88) – 13 (from 54)

Milan 6 (missing from 117 extractions) – 76 (from 98) – 11 (from 61)

Naples 49 and 40 (missing from 74 draws) – 31 (from 65) – 34 (from 63)

Palermo 77 and 56 (missing from 79 draws) – 24 (from 69) – 18 (from 60)

Rome 12 (missing from 71 draws) – 75 (from 67) – 13 (from 51)

Turin 80 (missing from 106 draws) – 57 (from 74) – 5 (from 69)

Venice 20 (missing from 70 draws) – 15 (from 63) – 85 (from 62)

National 56 (missing from 77 draws) – 8 (from 68) – 19 (from 62)

The late numbers of the Superenalotto I am: 59 (yes 64) – 14 (yes 58) – 34 is 68 (yes 49) – 85 (yes 48) – 81 is 49 (yes 44)

371.1 million euros. It is the largest jackpot in the 25-year history of Superenalotto and it was won on February 16, 2023. The history of Superenalotto is therefore rewritten: the figure is the highest not only for Italy, but for the whole world. The winning sestina arrived after almost two years of waiting

“The win with ‘6’ points of 371,287,058.70 euros was achieved thanks to a carat system played through the Sisal systems bulletin board”. who hit the Superenalotto super prize of 371,133,424.51 euros will go 4,123,707.71 euros each, calculate Agimeg. Each of them, recalls the specialized newspaper, spent a share of 5 euros

With that of tonight there are 126 wins with the “6” made since the birth of SuperEnalotto. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category wins, they have been distributed prizes for over 5 billion euros

