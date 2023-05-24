The 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards announced the awards of “My Motherland and Me” and “Changjin Lake”_Hangzhou Net

The 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards announced the awards of “My Motherland and Me” and “Changjin Lake”

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 23 (Reporter Wang Peng Huang Yue) The 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards were announced in Beijing on May 23, and 10 films including “My Motherland and Me” won the 18th China Film Award. Huabiao Award for Outstanding Feature Film, and 10 films including “Changjin Lake” won the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Feature Film.

Chen Kaige and others won the Outstanding Director Award of the 18th Huabiao Award for “My Motherland and Me”, and Gong Geer and others won the Outstanding Screenwriter Award of the 18th Huabiao Award for “The Wandering Earth”. Tsui Hark and others won the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Director with “Changjin Lake”, and Zhang Ji won the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Screenplay with “Winning the Championship”.

In terms of actor awards, Zhang Yi and Ren Suxi won the Outstanding Actor Award and the Outstanding Actress Award of the 18th Huabiao Awards for “My Motherland and Me”. Liu Ye won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 19th Huabiao Awards for “The Island Guardian”, and Zhang Zifeng won the Outstanding Actress Award at the 19th Huabiao Awards for “My Sister”.

“The Faraway Pastoral” won the 18th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Rural Theme Film Award, “Pian Jing Baoyin” won the 18th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Minority Theme Film Award, and “Animal Attack” won the 18th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Film Children’s Theme Film Award. “Get Home at One Point” won the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Rural Theme Film Award, “Watching the Acacia Tree” won the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Minority Theme Film Award, “A Good Place on the Tree” won the 19th Huabiao Award Huabiao Award for Outstanding Children’s Film.

In recent years, outstanding young filmmakers have continuously injected fresh blood into the film industry. “Teacher Good” won the 18th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Youth Film Creation, and “Life Events” won the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Youth Film Creation.

In addition, “Gutian Bugle” won the Outstanding Film Music Award at the 18th Huabiao Awards, and “The Faraway Pastoral” won the Outstanding Cinematography Award at the 18th Huabiao Awards. “Changjin Lake” won the Outstanding Film Music Award at the 19th Huabiao Awards, and “Assassination of Novelists” won the Outstanding Cinematography Award at the 19th Huabiao Awards.