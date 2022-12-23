The 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Trade in Services Conference kicks off with more than 400 companies participating



On December 22, the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Trade in Services Conference opened in Zhuhai. With the theme of “the source of service digitalization and trade digitalization pilot area”, this conference attracted more than 400 enterprises from 27 provinces and cities in China to participate in the exhibition, and is committed to building a new platform for innovative development, exchange and cooperation of service trade in the new era. Under the guidance of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, this conference is hosted by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce in conjunction with the Zhuhai Municipal People’s Government, the Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. It is the first large-scale comprehensive exhibition event in the Greater Bay Area with the theme of trade in services .

The service trade in the Greater Bay Area “shows its muscles”. The conference will be held in the form of “exhibition + conference forum + supporting activities”, with an exhibition area of ​​25,000 square meters. The exhibition will focus on digital trade, digital exhibitions, cross-border e-commerce, animation and e-sports, traditional Chinese medicine services, art auctions, The development characteristics of multiple fields such as housekeeping services, catering services, etc., comprehensively, multi-level, and three-dimensionally demonstrate the results of the integrated development of service trade in the Greater Bay Area. Exhibitors include Tencent, China Telecom, Xinhua Group, JD.com, Purple Mountain Laboratory, Huafa Group, HKUST Xunfei and other well-known enterprises and institutions.