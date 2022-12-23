After the CCP authorities relaxed the epidemic prevention restrictions, a large number of people were infected with the CCP virus. Antipyretics and painkillers were snapped up. There were long queues in hospitals, and funeral parlors worked overtime overnight to cremate corpses. And many celebrities have also been recruited. Recently, many celebrities in the entertainment industry have been diagnosed positive for the CCP virus one after another. Among them, Wang Xiaofei, the ex-husband of the famous Taiwanese actress Big S and the rich second generation, has not recovered from the epidemic for nearly 10 days. She directly explained the funeral to her mother Zhang Lan in the live broadcast; the comedian Xiaofei Shenyang’s face was swollen into a pig’s head after being infected with the epidemic; the news of the famous director Zhang Jizhong’s diagnosis appeared on Weibo’s hot search on the evening of the 22nd.

On December 18, Wang Xiaofei’s mother, Zhang Lan, connected with Wang Xiaofei live through a short video platform. Zhang Lan was infected with the epidemic earlier, and now it has turned from positive to negative. She is recovering well and eating pizza in the live broadcast room; while Wang Xiaofei has been positive for almost 10 days, and her physical condition is still not improving.

During the connection, Wang Xiaofei and Zhang Lan not only had a hoarse voice when arguing, but also kept coughing and vomited water. He said very weakly that he was still suffering physically, and if he couldn’t pass this test, he would ask Zhang Lan to “send him to Badaling”.

As for why it is “Badaling”, some netizens think that Wang Xiaofei should have made a slip of the tongue and said “Babaoshan”; some netizens explained: “There are many royal tombs in Badaling.” Zhang Lan previously claimed that Wang Xiaofei “is Aixin The descendants of Jueluo are the children of the royal family.”

Zhang Lan could clearly hear that her son was explaining the funeral, and she was very annoyed by this, saying that “I will definitely carry it over.”

With the recent outbreak of the CCP virus in mainland China, celebrities in the entertainment industry have been diagnosed with the CCP virus. On December 22, the news that the well-known director Zhang Jizhong was infected with the epidemic appeared on Weibo hot searches.

According to a report by “Cover News” on December 22, Zhang Jizhong’s wife, Du Xinglin, said that Zhang Jizhong had been infected for three days and had just started to have a low-grade fever. For several days, he had a severe cough. Du Xinglin said that three of the five members of his family have been infected. She was infected in the first few days, and now she has recovered. Zhang Jizhong’s condition is more serious.​

In addition, many celebrities shared their strange symptoms after being infected with the epidemic. Comedian Xiaoshenyang shared with his fans through Douyin that he has become a “mind sheep”, mocking himself that his face is swollen like a steamed bun.

Xiaoshenyang described her face as swollen like a steamed bun (Source: Internet)

Crosstalk actor Yue Yunpeng shared that he farted once a minute, which made him miserable; actor Yu Hewei described his voice as a bird after being infected with the epidemic. Hold back and laugh out loud.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.