The 2023 Jiaxing Spring Talent Recruitment Fair was successfully held at the Jiaxing International Convention and Exhibition Center

The 2023 Jiaxing Spring Talent Recruitment Fair was successfully held at the Jiaxing International Convention and Exhibition Center

Release date: 2023-02-08
On February 4th, the “Golden Rabbit Talent Jiaxing Spring Talent Exchange Conference” was hosted by the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Talent Office and the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, undertaken by the Municipal Talent Exchange Service Center, and co-organized by the county (city, district) Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in Jiaxing International Opening of the exhibition center. Zhang Yonghong, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Xing Haihua, deputy mayor, Zhou Liankun, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Jin Ziwei, director of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, and Tu Qunxian, full-time deputy director of the Talent Office of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and visited the conference.

The conference attracted experts including Zhejiang University Jiaxing Research Institute, Zhejiang Tsinghua Yangtze River Delta Research Institute, Satellite Chemicals, and Zhenshi Holdings.333Universities, scientific research institutes, and employers have launched it with full sincerity10,820 positions, on-site “recruitment”.

This talent show is“Recalling the misty rain in the south of the Yangtze River and guarding the red roots” 2023 Jiaxing New Year Recruitment MonthThe largest offline job fair in China, and the first exhibition of the Year of the Rabbit in the Convention and Exhibition Center.By holding various recruitment activities, Jiaxing will continue toIn-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the city through talents, promoting the construction of a strong city through intelligent manufacturing and innovation, promoting the employment of college graduates and the introduction of talents by employers, and helping to build an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomerationProvide talent support. The sports exhibition company will, as always, do a good job in logistics support for various exhibitions to ensure the smooth holding of the exhibition.

