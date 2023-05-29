The 2023 National “Run, Boy” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Activity (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Venue) and Baotou Children’s Sports Conference Grand Opening Ding Xiufeng announced the opening-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Song Ahan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On May 28, the 2023 National “Running Boys” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Activity (Venue in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) and Baotou Children’s Sports Conference opened in Baotou City.

Ding Xiufeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and secretary of the Baotou Municipal Party Committee, attended and announced the opening.

It is reported that the 2023 Baotou Children’s Sports Conference will be held intensively from May to June, including visiting more than 100 kindergartens to carry out activities such as “children’s sports skills teaching”, “children’s sports carnival performance” and “children’s sports activity exhibition”. The number of participants is nearly 7 Tens of thousands of people help solve problems such as “little chubby pier” and “small glasses”, so that more children will fall in love with and enjoy sports.

Editor: Wen Huijuan