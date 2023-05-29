Home » The 2023 National “Run, Boy” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Activity (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Venue) and Baotou Children’s Sports Conference Grand Opening Ding Xiufeng announced the opening-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
News

The 2023 National “Run, Boy” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Activity (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Venue) and Baotou Children’s Sports Conference Grand Opening Ding Xiufeng announced the opening-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin
    The 2023 National “Run, Youth” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Event (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Venue) and Baotou Children’s Sports Conference Grand Opening Ding Xiufeng announced the opening
    08:27, May 29, 2023 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

    News from this website (Song Ahan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On May 28, the 2023 National “Running Boys” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Activity (Venue in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) and Baotou Children’s Sports Conference opened in Baotou City.

    Ding Xiufeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and secretary of the Baotou Municipal Party Committee, attended and announced the opening.

    It is reported that the 2023 Baotou Children’s Sports Conference will be held intensively from May to June, including visiting more than 100 kindergartens to carry out activities such as “children’s sports skills teaching”, “children’s sports carnival performance” and “children’s sports activity exhibition”. The number of participants is nearly 7 Tens of thousands of people help solve problems such as “little chubby pier” and “small glasses”, so that more children will fall in love with and enjoy sports.

  • Editor: Wen Huijuan
See also  Canadian judge orders truck to end US blockade

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs “Flight 11 flight 29-30...

Cali will have a unique planetarium in the...

Teacher recruitment, thousands waiting: what’s new for next...

Data without pathos: The situation in public administration...

Influencer in China dies live after meeting challenge

video interview with Marco Bellocchio

Rádio Košice recorded a record increase in listenership,...

Charges to be held by Gachetá due to...

Murder in Cassino, a man stopped – breaking...

Gang member accused of murdering a police officer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy