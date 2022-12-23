

The 2023 postgraduate examination will start tomorrow, and some provinces will specify that candidates should wear masks throughout the examination



On December 24, the 2023 National Postgraduate Admissions Examination (Preliminary Examination) will start soon.

Classification of one category, one policy, and classification of test sites

According to the special deployment of the Ministry of Education and other three departments, all localities have adopted the “one class, one policy” group test mode, and set up test centers in different categories. For candidates who are positive for nucleic acid, they have formulated and organized the implementation of safeguard measures such as going to the test to ensure that “as scheduled, take the test as much as possible. Examination, Ping An Research Examination”.

According to the requirements of setting up nucleic acid-negative test rooms, nucleic acid-positive test rooms, and emergency response test rooms for sudden abnormal situations such as abnormal body temperature in combination with the actual situation, the Shanghai Education Examination Institute reminds candidates that the test center will be based on the morning of December 21. Candidates’ nucleic acid test results will rearrange the examination room, and some candidates’ examination room information may be adjusted. Information related to changes in test sites and examination rooms will be notified to relevant candidates through channels such as the internal letter of the research and recruitment website from the afternoon of December 22 to the morning of December 23. . Candidates whose nucleic acid results show positive will take the test in a special test room through a dedicated channel.

Heilongjiang and Hubei test centers will also arrange test rooms according to the results of nucleic acid testing or antigen testing and notify candidates in due course. Special channels are set up at the gates of each test center in Hubei according to the test results, and candidates must enter the corresponding test room according to the route of the test center.

Taking into account some candidates who live at home in Shanghai, the Shanghai Municipal Education Examination Institute also stated that relevant departments will arrange for candidates to go out to take the test smoothly during the test period. Candidates who return to Shanghai to take the exam from other places can stay in relevant hotels with their identity certificates. On the day of the test, candidates should arrive at the test center 60 minutes before the start of the test, and allow enough time to cooperate with the test center staff for admission verification.

The Ministry of Education and other three departments require in the special deployment that candidates must wear medical surgical masks or above masks before entering the examination room, insist on personal protection after entering the examination room, and advocate wearing masks throughout the process. Many provinces such as Hubei, Beijing, and Shandong have also made it clear that candidates should wear masks throughout the exam.

Many provinces also stated that they will strengthen the management of epidemic prevention in the examination room, strengthen the ventilation and disinfection of the examination room, provide sufficient anti-epidemic materials, and strictly implement the epidemic prevention regulations in the examination room to ensure the health and safety of candidates and staff.

Universities take multiple measures to escort students to study and prepare for exams

With the approach of the postgraduate entrance examination and facing the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, colleges and universities have taken multiple measures to actively take measures to create a safe and convenient learning environment for students.

At Soochow University, candidates for the postgraduate examination of Jingwen Academy are concentrating on preparing for the exam and making the final sprint in the online and offline “Jingwen Study Room” opened by the academy.

Zhou Tong, counselor of Jingwen Academy of Soochow University: In the process of communicating with students, we found that many of them feedback that they need a collective review atmosphere. In this case, we have opened up an online cloud study room to create an immersive We also invited various tutors to give special counseling to the students, and we invited seniors and sisters who went ashore (admitted) last year to share their experience of going ashore. At the same time, we also attach great importance to the guarantee services for students. On the whole, we try our best to create a good learning environment and learning atmosphere for students from creating an atmosphere for postgraduate entrance examinations to refining guidance for postgraduate entrance examinations, and then guaranteeing test preparation services.

Cao Chenxin, a student of Jingwen Academy of Soochow University: I have met many like-minded fellows. We help and encourage each other. When encountering some problems, we can also ask professional teachers to answer our questions in a timely manner. The school and the academy also help us. Provided a lot of material support, let us strengthen our determination to take the postgraduate entrance examination and complete our goals.

Central South University has set up special classrooms for postgraduate entrance examination review on each campus. At the same time, the school’s student learning guidance and development center and psychological center provide a series of academic counseling services and psychological counseling services for postgraduate entrance examination students, helping students studying for postgraduate entrance examinations to prepare for the examination with peace of mind.

In addition to setting up self-study rooms for postgraduate entrance examinations and a cloud tutoring platform, it can answer questions for students. Many colleges and universities also released warm reminders for postgraduate entrance examinations in a timely manner through portal websites, WeChat and other platforms, and sent epidemic prevention materials, postgraduate entrance examination fuel packs, etc. to help students overcome the inconvenience caused by the epidemic, actively prepare for the examination, and also send good wishes. bless.

At Yantai University, the Law School specially drew an original cartoon “A Day in the Fa Xiaoyan”, recording every moment of the “Fa Xiaoyan”‘s hard work, and wishing them to ride the wind and waves in the sea of ​​learning.

Liu Lu, a graduate student majoring in food quality and safety at the School of Life Sciences, Yantai University: Thank you to the school for escorting us to the exam. I feel very at ease. It is not easy to realize our dreams. We must do our best.

