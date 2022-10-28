The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo opens today

More than 100 agriculture-related enterprises in Changsha organized a group to participate in the exhibition

At the site of the Agricultural Expo, the staff are nervously arranging the exhibition.Photo by Qian Juan, an all-media reporter of Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News, October 27th (all media reporter Qian Juan correspondent Liu Youqiong) The naive Ningxiang pig, the delicious Shatian steamed bun, the fragrant Changsha green tea, the lively Wangcheng lotus shrimp, the colorful vaulting horse flowers… Second The 13th Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo will open at Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center on the 28th. The reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that this year, more than 100 agriculture-related enterprises in Changsha will form groups to participate in the exhibition.

The table has a new favorite pre-cooked dish steaming out of the pot

On the afternoon of the 27th, the reporter came to Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in advance to explore the exhibition hall. During the Agricultural Expo, all kinds of Hunan and Changsha cuisines will be gathered in the special food area, setting off a carnival on the tip of the tongue, bringing foodies a feast for the eyes and a satisfying trip to the Agricultural Expo.

Pickled fish, pork with plum vegetables, fish-flavored shredded pork, boiled beef, spicy crayfish… 30 minutes of a table dish, everyone can easily become a chef, pre-made dishes have become the new favorite on the table of citizens, opening a new mode of catering consumption , spawned a new revolution in the kitchen. “As a major event of the Agricultural Expo, three exhibition areas will be set up in the special food hall, mainly including the exhibition area of ​​’doing excellent and fragrant Hunan rice’, the exhibition area of ​​prefabricated dishes, and the exhibition area of ​​special snacks.” The reporter saw in the prefabricated food exhibition area, Changsha Kaitianxin Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan Dewang Agricultural Technology Development Co., Ltd. and other leading enterprises of prefabricated vegetables brought steaming delicacies to the exhibition.

At the same time, in the Chang-Zhu-Tan Pavilion, the exhibition installation work of the Changsha Pavilion is coming to an end one after another. With the appearance of the “Flavour Street”, many citizens who have come to visit the pavilion have taken a look at it. Sea bream, oil-free moldy tofu, perilla plum ginger, original glutinous rice wine, etc. are particularly “attractive”, and enterprises such as Qianlonghu, Kaitianxin, Tianfu Agriculture, and Agricultural Products Liuxiang have brought out “special dishes” with Various delicacies attract guests from all over the world.

The value of Ningxiang pigs has risen steadily, and the “tens of billions” industry has been leveraged

As a major feature of this year’s Agricultural Expo, the appearance of “one county, one special” agricultural product brand has attracted much attention. “Ningxiang pig is one of the first national-level protected breeds of livestock and poultry genetic resources in my country. It is also one of the three very famous agricultural products in Hunan. It not only looks ‘beautiful’, but also tastes very good.” Li Shuchu, chairman of Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., spoke for Ningxiang Huazhu.

From the imperial meal in the past to the banquets of the people today, from the brink of desperation to leveraging the “tens of billions” industry, the naive Ningxiang Huazhu has performed legendary stories one by one.

“In 2022, 450,000 pigs are expected to be slaughtered in Ningxiang, and the comprehensive output value of the entire industry chain will reach 4.5 billion yuan.” According to the relevant person in charge of the Ningxiang Municipal Agriculture and Rural Bureau, Ningxiang will make every effort to create a “ten billion industry, industry, and industry” of Ningxiang pigs. It is expected that by 2026, it will achieve the “double hundred” target of 1 million slaughtering heads and an output value of 10 billion yuan.

In recent years, Changsha has focused on cultivating the “one county, one special” agricultural industry represented by “Wangcheng lotus shrimp”, and continues to promote the development of Ningxiang flower pig, Wangcheng lotus shrimp, Changsha green tea, Liuyang camellia and other industries. “The rapid development of the industry has driven agricultural efficiency, rural greenery, and farmers’ incomes.

Towards a strong, rich and beautiful Changsha rural revitalization with fruitful results

As a grand event in the agricultural field of our province, the Agricultural Expo has been successfully held for 22 sessions. It is an important platform to showcase new agricultural technologies, agricultural products and new achievements in the central region and even at home and abroad. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs introduced that this year’s Agricultural Expo will focus on the five major revitalizations of industry, talents, culture, ecology and organization, and will comprehensively display the fruitful results of Changsha’s efforts to promote rural revitalization.

Agriculture has become stronger, farmers have become richer, and rural areas have become more beautiful… In recent years, Changsha has made every effort to create a demonstration city for rural revitalization, and fruitful results have been achieved in agricultural and rural development. The city’s grain production area has remained 4.63 million mu all year round, with an output of 4.3 billion catties, and the added value of the primary production. From 27.231 billion yuan in 2012, it will increase to 42.556 billion yuan in 2021, an increase of 56.3%. At the same time, the industrial development pattern of “one county, one special” in Changsha has basically taken shape, and the agricultural product processing industry, leisure agriculture, and rural e-commerce are competing to develop. The sales revenue of agricultural products processing has increased from about 20 billion yuan in 2012 to 292 billion yuan.

At the same time, Changsha took the lead in developing academician agriculture, starting with important livelihood products such as grain, pigs, and vegetables, strengthening the leading and driving role of science and technology, and taking “industry + team + project + base” as the main model, inaugurated and established the academician agricultural studio8 There are 6 academician agricultural demonstration bases, and they are fully protecting the citizens’ “vegetable baskets”, “rice bags” and “fruit plates”.

Agricultural Expo Route

1. Intercity Railway:

Jintai Square Metro Station—Jintai Square Subway Station (Line 2)—Guangda Station (near Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center)

2. Metro bus routes:

Take Metro Line 2 and Line 4 to Guangda Station and walk for 400 meters.

Bus 601/220/X112/917/263 to Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center Station.

3. Self-driving/online car-hailing, taxi:

Self-driving enters Guozhan Road from Laokou intersection, and stops at Gate 5 of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center into the audience parking lot.

Take an online car-hailing or taxi and get off at Gate 5 of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Source: Changsha Evening News