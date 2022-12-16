Source Title: The 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair “Two Districts” Theme Events Held on the Beijing-Hong Kong Simultaneous Online Beijing and Hong Kong will share new opportunities for the opening of Beijing’s “Two Districts”

On the morning of December 15, the “Two Districts” themed event of the 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair was successfully held online simultaneously in Beijing and Hong Kong. Representatives of Hong Kong enterprises who participated in the activity said that the construction of Beijing’s “two districts” has achieved remarkable results over the past two years, providing excellent opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises to invest and develop in Beijing. In the past two years since the construction of the “two districts” in Beijing, nearly 70 pioneering and breakthrough policies have been implemented, and more than 80 institutional innovations have been formed, exploring an effective path for the country to expand opening up at a high level. The theme of this event is “Sharing the Opening Opportunities of the ‘Two Districts’ and Creating the Future of Beijing-Hong Kong Cooperation” to showcase the new opportunities for Beijing-Hong Kong cooperation under the construction of the “Two Districts” in an all-round and multi-angle manner. During the guest speech, Li Zhijie, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, said that Beijing’s opening up to the outside world has achieved remarkable results since the construction of the “two districts”. From January to October this year, Beijing’s utilization of foreign capital exceeded US$17 billion, an increase of nearly 20% year-on-year, showing a contrarian trend Good momentum of growth. Chung Wing-hee, Mainland China representative of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said that the construction of the “two districts” mainly revolves around the three major elements of technological innovation, service industry opening, and digital economy, which are precisely the advantages of Hong Kong’s industries. Under the synergistic effect, Beijing and Hong Kong can continue to complement each other in the fields of scientific research resources, talents, capital and market space, and play an engine and leading role in the high-quality development of the country. In the theme promotion session, the opening achievements of Beijing and Hong Kong were introduced from the three levels of government, parks and enterprises. Exchanges were made around the “two districts” policy and navigation platform, the effectiveness of building a benchmark city for the global digital economy, the environment for talent development, and Hong Kong’s open development policy. See also All anti-Covid measures from now to March. And from Monday half of Italy in yellow Representatives of Hong Kong enterprises participating in the activity said that the construction of the “two districts” has achieved remarkable results over the past two years. The opening policies of the “two districts” and the support for high-end service fields and talents have provided excellent opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises to invest and develop in Beijing. They will continue to pay attention to and invest in Beijing.

On the morning of December 15, the “Two Districts” themed event of the 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair was successfully held online simultaneously in Beijing and Hong Kong. Representatives of Hong Kong enterprises who participated in the activity said that the construction of Beijing’s “two districts” has achieved remarkable results over the past two years, providing excellent opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises to invest and develop in Beijing.

In the past two years since the construction of the “two districts” in Beijing, nearly 70 pioneering and breakthrough policies have been implemented, and more than 80 institutional innovations have been formed, exploring an effective path for the country to expand opening up at a high level. The theme of this event is “Sharing the Opening Opportunities of the ‘Two Districts’ and Creating the Future of Beijing-Hong Kong Cooperation” to showcase the new opportunities for Beijing-Hong Kong cooperation under the construction of the “Two Districts” in an all-round and multi-angle manner.

During the guest speech, Li Zhijie, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, said that Beijing’s opening up to the outside world has achieved remarkable results since the construction of the “two districts”. From January to October this year, Beijing’s utilization of foreign capital exceeded US$17 billion, an increase of nearly 20% year-on-year, showing a contrarian trend Good momentum of growth. Chung Wing-hee, Mainland China representative of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said that the construction of the “two districts” mainly revolves around the three major elements of technological innovation, service industry opening, and digital economy, which are precisely the advantages of Hong Kong’s industries. Under the synergistic effect, Beijing and Hong Kong can continue to complement each other in the fields of scientific research resources, talents, capital and market space, and play an engine and leading role in the high-quality development of the country. In the theme promotion session, the opening achievements of Beijing and Hong Kong were introduced from the three levels of government, parks and enterprises. Exchanges were made around the “two districts” policy and navigation platform, the effectiveness of building a benchmark city for the global digital economy, the environment for talent development, and Hong Kong’s open development policy.

Representatives of Hong Kong enterprises participating in the activity said that the construction of the “two districts” has achieved remarkable results over the past two years. The opening policies of the “two districts” and the support for high-end service fields and talents have provided excellent opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises to invest and develop in Beijing. They will continue to pay attention to and invest in Beijing.