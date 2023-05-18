The 5th West China International Trade Fair | “Swipe your face” and take the bus technology empowerment to make passengers travel smarter–Hualong.com

Jiaoyun City Card brought digital public transportation products to the West China Fair.Photo by Chen Yi, reporter from Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Reporter Liu Yan) On May 18, the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair (hereinafter referred to as “Western Fair”) opened. Chongqing Jiaoyun City Card Technology Co., Ltd. participated in the exhibition with public transportation digital products such as vehicle-mounted smart terminals and urban bus digital intelligence cloud brains, demonstrating how urban buses serve passengers for smart travel.

According to reports, Jiaoyun City Card has been deeply involved in the field of public transportation. By building a scenario-based terminal application system, it has built an urban bus digital intelligence cloud brain and an integrated green travel platform to help the digital and intelligent transformation and development of public transportation.

Taking the non-sense payment system of public transportation as an example, the bus installed with this system can support face recognition. When passengers take the bus, they use the face information collected in advance by the on-board terminal to compare it with the back-end database. After confirming the person, they can take the bus. “Swipe face” payment implements one person, one swipe, which effectively avoids the risks of bus card loss, swiping on behalf of others, and swiping stolen.

Yang Jian, the person in charge of the Jiaoyun City Card, said that the system has been put into use in Wanzhou, Bishan, Tongnan, and Xiushan buses, and it is only for passengers holding the Respect for the Elderly Card. This year, it is planned to carry out pilot projects on bus lines such as Fuling and Changshou.

The urban bus digital intelligence cloud brain collects production planning data, scheduling data, road network data, etc., and can collect station passenger flow data to provide data support for the monitoring and analysis of public transport development. The line network data can also solve the problem of vehicle emptiness during off-peak In order to solve the problem, we can achieve intelligent dispatch to further facilitate passengers to travel.

Jiaoyun City Card has also set up an integrated green travel platform, which is piloted in Fuling bus. Yang Jian said that after downloading the relevant APP, passengers can scan the QR code to take the bus, and get mileage carbon credits after completing the trip. These carbon credits can be exchanged for bus travel coupons, etc., to guide residents to travel green and low-carbon.

related news:

The 5th West-West International Trade Fair | Showcasing the boldness and enthusiasm of Kham culture

The 5th West-West Fair | Cycling in Yuan Universe, Smart Elderly Care Platform… This exhibition hall is full of highlights