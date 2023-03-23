Photo Droirts Tiers.” />

The Organization of Congolese Professionals of Canada (OPCC) is organizing, on Saturday March 25, the 6th edition of the “Women and Outreach” Conference on its platforms (facebook, linkedin and youtube).

Scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Kinshasa time and 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Montreal time, this activity falls on the sidelines of International Women’s Rights Day.

