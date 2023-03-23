Home News The 6th edition of the “Women and Outreach” Conference scheduled for this Saturday
News

The 6th edition of the “Women and Outreach” Conference scheduled for this Saturday

The Organization of Congolese Professionals of Canada (OPCC) is organizing, on Saturday March 25, the 6th edition of the “Women and Outreach” Conference on its platforms (facebook, linkedin and youtube).

Scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Kinshasa time and 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Montreal time, this activity falls on the sidelines of International Women’s Rights Day.

