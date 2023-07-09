The achievement of the Cubs confirms the strength and radiance of Moroccan football in the Arab world, Africa and internationally

* Science: Mathematical Editor

By winning the African Cup of Nations for U-23 Football, yesterday, Saturday, in Rabat, after defeating the Egyptian national team 2-1 in the final match after extension, the Moroccan national team has combined the two good deeds, qualifying for the Olympic Games (Paris 2024) and adding another achievement to the record. Moroccan round.

This achievement confirms once again the strength and radiance of Moroccan football at the Arab, African and international levels, and its steady development after all the teams of all age groups shone, without neglecting the achievements of the national clubs.

Before this title, which was won by the under-23 team, the local players team won the African Cup title in the 2018 and 2020 sessions, and the indoor football team won the African Nations Championship on two occasions as well, 2016 and 2020, then the Arab Cup in its sessions for 2021 and 2022. Then the Confederations Cup title in 2022, in addition to reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the game, and the junior team ranked second in the Arab Cup in 2022.

Moroccan women’s football did not deviate from the norm with its brilliance at the continental level, as the national team succeeded in qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the first Arab team to achieve this achievement, and the Atlas Lionesses occupied the runner-up position in the African Cup that the Kingdom hosted in 2022, in addition to the Royal Army team snatching the league title. African Women’s Champions in the same year.

The Moroccan women’s national team for under 17 years had a share of brilliance by qualifying for the World Cup, while the Moroccan national team for under 18 years achieved the bronze medal in football competitions in the Mediterranean Games, which made football live one of the best periods.

The same radiation was witnessed in national football at the club level, after the Wydad Athletic Club, Raja Athletic Club and Nahdet Berkane have dominated the continental championships in recent years, as the Wydad team won the African Champions League title in the 2017 and 2022 rounds, and the African Super Cup in 2018.

The Raja Athletic team was also crowned champion of the African Confederation Cup in 2018 and 2021, the African Super Cup in 2019, and the Arab Cup for Champions Clubs (2019-2020), which bore the name “Mohammed VI Cup for Champions Clubs.”

The same achievement was achieved by the Nahdet Berkane team by winning the African Confederation Cup title in 2020 and 2022, as well as winning the 2022 African Super Cup. Certainly, what Moroccan football has achieved in all its categories, from young to old, confirms that it is on the right path to be one of the most prominent teams at both levels. Arab and international.

The successes recorded by Moroccan football also prove that the arrival of the first team to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup was not a coincidence, but rather the result of great work at all levels and in all sports fields.

