The Need for Increased Dermatology Residency Positions to Address the Rising Cases of Skin Cancer

Title: Dermatology Professionals Advocate for Increased MIR Places to Address Rising Cases of Skin Cancer

Introduction:

The number of skin cancer cases has been steadily increasing due to prolonged sun exposure. In response to this growing concern, dermatology specialists are calling for an increase in the number of MIR (Medicina Interna Resident) places to ensure adequate resources for the field. Dermatology professionals believe that a 30-40% increase in specialists is necessary to meet the rising demand. However, opinions differ on the best approach to tackle this issue, with some advocating for expanding MIR places, while others stress the need to strengthen specialty services in public hospitals.

Increase in MIR Places:

To address the increasing prevalence of skin cancer, dermatology professionals argue that an increase in MIR places is crucial. Jose Juan Pereyra, Head of the Dermatology Section at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital, suggests that a minimum of 30-40% more specialists are required due to expected retirements and the existing structural deficit. Maria del Mar Pestana and Juan Antonio Ratón, tutors of Dermatology residents, also express their support for a significant increase in MIR places. They propose reaching a total of 100 positions to ensure a sufficient number of health professionals in the field. The distribution of these positions should be homogeneous across the country rather than prioritizing areas with higher rates of dermatological diseases.

Impact of Expanding MIR:

Dermatology professionals argue that expanding the number of MIR places will have a positive impact on tackling all dermatological pathologies, including skin cancer. They believe that if Spain experiences a surge in skin cancer cases in the coming years, it will provide even more reason to increase the number of MIR places. The consistent provision of good dermatological care is seen as a driving factor behind this upward trend.

Alternative Perspective:

While many dermatologists support the increase in MIR places, Hector Perandones, an MIR tutor of Dermatology at the Hospital Universitario de León, advocates for a different approach. He emphasizes the need to strengthen specialty services throughout the health system, rather than focusing solely on resident placements. Perandones acknowledges the high demand for dermatologists in public hospitals and believes that stimulating and creating positions and services are crucial to meet this need.

Training Program and Residence Period:

Although dermatologists agree on the need for additional resources, they emphasize that the current training program and residence period do not require change. The training program already adequately covers prevention and treatment of injuries caused by extreme sun exposure. Dermatology specialists stress that residents are well-informed about the harmful effects of sun exposure on the skin. The training program also covers skin cancer, its prevention, skin precancer, and other conditions related to sun exposure, ensuring that residents receive comprehensive training.

Future Challenges:

Dermatology professionals anticipate an increase in skin cancer cases due to various factors. Population aging and the expected rise in solar radiation in Spain, particularly affecting professions that involve outdoor work like agriculture and tourism, are seen as contributing factors. As a result, specialists believe that cutaneous oncology and surgery will continue to play a significant role in the field.

Conclusion:

The incidence of skin cancer is on the rise, primarily due to prolonged sun exposure. Dermatology professionals advocate for an increase in MIR places to address this growing concern adequately. While opinions differ on the best approach, strengthening specialty services and expanding MIR places are both considered important strategies. The training program and residence period do not require modification, as they already cover the necessary knowledge and skills related to sun-related skin conditions. With the anticipated challenges ahead, dermatology specialists emphasize the need for proactive measures to provide quality dermatological care.

