The active and healthy caravans

by admin
“Active and healthy caravans are a strategy that Risaralda has active and healthy from the Departmental Secretary for Development and Culture, which seeks to massify all people who like sports, physical activity, recreation, doing an excellent and good use of free time said Jenifer Marcela Yepes, department manager of the Risaralda Activa y Saludable program.

Thanks to the commitment to social responsibility of the Government of Risaralda, and seeking to reach the different social groups of the Department with an offer in recreation and physical activity, the Active and Healthy Caravans return in 2023.

The municipality in charge of receiving the inauguration of this program led by the Risaralda Department of Sports, Recreation and Culture, will be Marseille, a town that this Tuesday, July 18, starting at 3:00 pm, will live an afternoon full of color, flavor , music and dance for all ages.

Photo: Provided by the Government of Risaralda

The Caravans

The caravans consist of a 500-meter journey arriving at the main park of each municipality, providing different activities such as physical activity, music, directed recreation, board games, social sports games and different activities that seek to integrate the community and the different population groups from children to the elderly, in a party or carnival that takes place in all the municipalities of the department.

Timeline

Marseilles, July 18, Quinch, Aug. 11, Apia and Rich Town, Aug. 15, Dosquebradas, Aug. 17, La Virginia, Aug. 18, Mistrato, Aug. 18, Shrine, Aug. 25, Santa Rosa de Cabal , Sept. 17, Bethlehem of Umbria, Sept. 29 and at Guatich, Nov. 10th.

The main objective of this event, which will take place throughout the year throughout all the municipalities, is to integrate the community.

