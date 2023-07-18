Tuesday’s gossip: Kane, Toney, Mbappe, Caicedo, Rashford, Palhinha, Goretzka

Tottenham striker Harry Kane does not want to join Paris St-Germain this summer and the 29-year-old, who is believed to be open to a move to Bayern Munich, would reject any approach from the French champions. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link
Tottenham could make a move for 27-year-old Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is serving a ban from football until January, if his fellow England international Kane leaves the club. (Football Transfers)external-link
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will come face to face with France striker Kylian Mbappe for the first time since the 24-year-old sent a letter to the club saying he would not be extending his deal with them beyond the end of next season. (Sky Sports)external-link
Chelsea will this week make an improved bid of more than £70m for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the 21-year-old Ecuador international having already agreed personal terms with the Blues. (Standard)external-link
England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United which will run until 2028 and be worth £325,000 a week. (Times – subscription required)external-link
Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Atalanta’s 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link
West Ham have had a £45m bid for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, rejected by Fulhamwhile Manchester United have knocked back an offer from the Hammers to try to sign England defender Harry Maguire, 30, on loan. (Guardian)external-link
West Ham have joined Manchester United in looking at 28-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Sky Germany)external-link
Inter Milan are expected to bid about £34.3m for United States striker Folarin Balogun as they explore a deal for the 22-year-old, who Arsenal value at £50m. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link
Brighton are leading Burnley and Leicester City in the race to bring in England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link
Brighton are set to beat Fulham to the signing of Fiorentina’s 25-year-old Brazilian defender Igor. (Standard)external-link
Burnley and Leicester, along with Sheffield United, are keen on a loan deal for Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 21. (Mail)external-link
Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Switzerland international defender Nico Elvedi, 26, from German club Borussia Monchengladbach. (Express & Star)external-link
Leeds United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign 22-year-old Wales defender Ethan Ampadu for £7m plus add-ons. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nasr will rival Aston Villa for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen’s 24-year-old France striker Moussa Diaby. (Mail)external-link
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United over a permanent deal for England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link
Watford are interested in signing 26-year-old English defender Jamal Lewis on loan from Newcastle.(Mail)external-link
West Ham’s Jamaica striker Michail Antonio, 33, has held preliminary talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. (Times – subscription required)external-link
