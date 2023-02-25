Exclusively, the Diario del Huila, spoke with the Deputy General Minister of Finance, about the impact and how the budget addition for $23.2 billion is planned to be executed, with which, according to the portfolio, “the investment allocations programmed in the PGN 2023 would reach $86.5 trillion”

By: Gloria Camargo

Before the Congress of the Republic, the Ministry of Finance filed the bill that adds to the General Budget of the Nation 2023 the proceeds from the tax reform, which was approved in November of last year.

As established by the portfolio, $25.4 billion was added to the General Budget of the Nation, an amount of which $23.2 is from the National Government, while the remaining $2.2 billion of spending , correspond to own resources of public establishments.

joint work

In addition, it has been indicated that these resources will be allocated to different sectors, which will positively impact the economic, rural and social development of the department of Huila.

This was stated by the General Vice Minister of Finance, Diego Alejandro Guevara, who, in an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, announced that although the entity considers and makes a thematic assignment, this work is carried out after a joint analysis with all ministries.

“Really, from the Ministry, what we do is a thematic allocation, for example, we are making an allocation of 3 million pesos for agricultural issues, of which 2.5 million pesos are for rural reform and 500,000 million pesos are focused on fertilizer subsidies. he declared.

In turn, he added that there are some items “very interesting to strengthen education programs, social investment, among others” and explained that “the specific investment data by region is handled by the National Planning Department, but of course there are some gross issues as a rural reform that will impact the department of Huila”, he pointed out.

Benefit for more Colombians

According to Guevara, this budget addition for 2023 has collected information based on priority programs and needs revealed by national government studies, for which the importance of eliminating tax evasion or “playing rabbits” to the DIAN was highlighted.

“I think that taxes have an important role in redistributive terms. The reform established a parameter for income greater than 10 million pesos for natural persons and I believe that what is sought with the tax is to have a better distribution in the progressive structure of the constitutional order with the pillar of contributing more”.

He added that “this reform has a high priority in social spending and improving distribution, in the end, I think it makes a country with better social investment and development, where it seeks, for example, to reduce the inequality index to 0.49, closing the gaps and leading to better security and a better quality of life for Colombians. It is a ‘win and win’, and paying taxes is part of the commitments and duties that we have as citizens.

popular economy

The Vice Minister also pointed out that with regard to the positive impact on all citizens, work will be focused on the popular economy, “as President Gustavo Petro said in his launch speech, the popular economy is more than half of this country and many times with a traditional approach, progress can be made”, he pointed out.

However, it will not be an easy task, since according to the same official, work will have to focus on the claim of “those processes of popular work, on how financial support is given and how development progresses hand in hand with formalization.” .

Finally, he established that in the agrarian sector, for example, the country could witness a change, and he said that “we are beginning to see that there will be a land issue, an issue that for many Colombians has really been their battle horse: where have their crops and where to live. Therefore, progress has already been predicted with regard to the purchase of land, in addition to the monitoring of productive projects by the Rural Development Agency. Work is also underway to unify the social transfers received by low-income Colombians, since the addition is also designed in this social case and to respond to the social debt”