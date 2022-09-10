Monsignor alle Penne nere: “I would like to encourage you to go on like this: anchored to your roots, to memory, and at the same time” tied up in a roped party “, diligent in helping you, so as not to give in to tiredness and carry on together loyalty to your good guys commitments and on their word. I encourage you to remain firmly attached to these strong roots, to continue bearing fruit in current situations. Thus the example of fraternity and service proper to the Alpine troops will not fail in society. Example of civil and Christian responsibility “

IVREA. «I am happy to welcome you and greet you with affection. I greet the elderly, a living memory of heroic dedication and training in sacrifice; I greet the young people, who continue their journey looking upwards, with the tenacious and patient gait of the mountaineer who climbs the steep paths to reach the summit. And, as good Alpini, always with the heart and the arms ready to support the climbing partners and to take care of creation, our common home, today wounded ».

And, again: “I would like to encourage you to go on like this: anchored to your roots, to memory, and at the same time” tied up in a rope “, diligent in helping you, so as not to give in to tiredness and carry on together fidelity to your good commitments and to their word. I encourage you to remain firmly attached to these strong roots, to continue bearing fruit in current situations. Thus the example of fraternity and service proper to the Alpine troops will not fail in society. Example of civil and Christian responsibility “. This is the greeting of the bishop, Edoardo Aldo Cerrato, to the thousands of Alpini of the territory and to the thousands who, from outside, will arrive in Ivrea for the 24th Gathering of the 1st Grouping which includes Alpini of the Sections of Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Liguria and France who will parade in the city with many other guest sections of the event.

That Monsignor Cerrato is very attached to the Alpini is not a mystery, so much so that he does not hesitate to say he is also an Alpine for the long tradition of his family. A belonging also expressed in his dear mother, Mrs. Teresa Bianco, who passed away last October, who was godmother of the San Marzanotto d’Asti Group and who joyfully was, next to her son, in Piazza Ottinetti, in 2013, on the occasion of the previous Ivrea rally, to share the feast of the Alpini.

Saturday 10, at 5.30 pm, in piazza Ottinetti, Bishop Cerrato will preside over the celebration of the mass: “I will thus have the joy – he emphasizes to the Alpini – to renew my greeting and to thank you and everyone for who you are and for what you do in the service of the country “. Even the mayor of Ivrea, Stefano Sertoli, awaits the Alpini with open arms, welcoming them from the municipal administration and the entire Ivrea community “The Alpini are a precious point of reference, – highlights the mayor – an always ready presence , discreet, respectful and generous on all the most significant occasions, those of the feast and those of difficulties, where material help is always accompanied by sharing, comfort and moral support ».