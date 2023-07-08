THE ANALOG BLACKOUT STARTS TODAY IN ASUNCION AND CENTRAL CDE News

NATIONALS (special envoy) Starting this Friday for six hours, the analog blackout will be carried out and will affect televisions in Asunción and Central, which do not have a digital tuner. The rehearsal towards the final migration will be the first Friday of each month.

The Conatel (National Telecommunications Commission) announces the first analog blackout for today, July 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This disconnection will prevent analog televisions from showing over-the-air signals in that period. However, owners can purchase a digital receiver, available at any e-commerce or wholesale market for a price of 100,000 to 120,000 guaraníes.

The device with cable and remote control included, also requires an antenna. The so-called “indoor” ones, which have an average cost of 30,000 guaraníes, are enough for Asunción.

There are also “outdoor” or external antennas, ideal for cities from Central onwards, where a stronger signal is needed.

These decoders are necessary for old televisions (called tubes) and also for plasmas, but not for LED or Smart TVs, which already have the technology capable of detecting the digital signal incorporated.

Those who have any cable service will be able to continue watching programming, regardless of the blackout, since most companies today operate with these digital receivers.

The analogue blackout will take place, in principle, on the first Friday of each month and, subsequently, more frequently until the final migration to digital TV.

