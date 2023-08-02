The announcement of the Prime Minister to conduct the elections under the new census

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced that the elections will be held under the new census. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that elections should be held only under the new census. If the census has been conducted, elections should be held on the same, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission, they will conduct the elections, after the results of the census are completed, they will go to the Council of Common Interests.

He said that there is no justification for delaying the elections. He said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct the elections.

The results of the census will go to the Council of Common Interests after completion. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif says that the term of the government is coming to an end on August 12, elections are to be held under the new census, the government equipped with public mandate will rule for 5 years.

The consultation with Nawaz Sharif regarding the caretaker set-up has been completed, I will consult with the leader of the opposition, the economic situation of Pakistan will be taken forward, consultation with the opposition leader is a requirement of the constitution, I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will form the caretaker set-up together. Nawaz Sharif is the candidate of Muslim League-N in the election.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that on May 9, this move was made by turning into a friend as an enemy, the prices of petroleum products had to be forced to increase, the prices of petrol were reduced several times in two or three months, the price was increased twice, the price of petrol increased. And the focus is on the prices in the global market, the price of petrol is not under my control, it is dependent on the price of crude oil in the global market, unfortunately this time the price of petrol has skyrocketed in the global market.