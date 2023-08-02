Home » The announcement of the Prime Minister to conduct the elections under the new census
News

The announcement of the Prime Minister to conduct the elections under the new census

by admin
The announcement of the Prime Minister to conduct the elections under the new census

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced that the elections will be held under the new census. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that elections should be held only under the new census. If the census has been conducted, elections should be held on the same, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission, they will conduct the elections, after the results of the census are completed, they will go to the Council of Common Interests.

He said that there is no justification for delaying the elections. He said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct the elections.

The results of the census will go to the Council of Common Interests after completion. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif says that the term of the government is coming to an end on August 12, elections are to be held under the new census, the government equipped with public mandate will rule for 5 years.

The consultation with Nawaz Sharif regarding the caretaker set-up has been completed, I will consult with the leader of the opposition, the economic situation of Pakistan will be taken forward, consultation with the opposition leader is a requirement of the constitution, I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will form the caretaker set-up together. Nawaz Sharif is the candidate of Muslim League-N in the election.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that on May 9, this move was made by turning into a friend as an enemy, the prices of petroleum products had to be forced to increase, the prices of petrol were reduced several times in two or three months, the price was increased twice, the price of petrol increased. And the focus is on the prices in the global market, the price of petrol is not under my control, it is dependent on the price of crude oil in the global market, unfortunately this time the price of petrol has skyrocketed in the global market.

You may also like

Mauricio Salazar and Javier Marulanda formed the “Winning...

Ragwort destroys hay harvest: Hazardous waste instead of...

Ashes series draw, Moeen and Broad announce Test...

Road improvement continues on the Bonda route

Sana’a.. Inauguration of the second national festival of...

Latest Earthquakes in the United States: Updates and...

They will resume the allocation of subsidies from...

Silver: Chance missed?! – 01.08.2023

Renault at the Guaranda Fair Expo 2023 –...

Darién does not block the irrepressible American dream

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy