The Archery World Cup will have its finals this weekend

The South Korean women’s and men’s recurve bow teams qualified Thursday for the finals of the Archery World Cup that will be held next Sunday in Medellín.

Goalkeepers An San, Kang Chae Young and Lim Sihyeon beat their rivals Poland 6-0 in the round of 16, beat Japan 6-0 in the quarterfinals and beat the United States 5-3 in the semifinals.

The other trio that in the field of Andrés Escobar Sports Unit of Medellín managed to advance to the final was that of the Chinese Li Jiaman Wu Jiaxin Yang Xiaolei, who beat Great Britain 6-2 in the round of 16, France 5-1 in the quarterfinals and Taiwan 5-4 (+28) in the semifinals .

The South Koreans Kim Woojin, Kim Je Deok and Lee Woo Seok responded to favoritism and will dispute the gold medal after beating Slovenia 6-0 with authority in the round of 16, Mexico 6-2 in the quarterfinals and India 6-0 in the semifinals.

Who will be the opponent in the final of the Archery World Cup?

The rival in the final will be Taiwan thanks to the good work done by goalkeepers Su Yu-Yang, Tang Chih-Chun and Wei Chun-Heng, who left Spain in the round of 16 with a 6-2 victory, Brazil in the quarterfinals with by 5-4 (28+) and China in the semifinals by c5-3.

In addition, by beating China 5-3, the men’s bronze medal went to Indians Bommadevara Dhiraj, Chauhan Mrinal and Shelke Tushar Prabhakar.

Colombia hopes to give something to talk about in the Archery World Cup

In the compound modality, the Colombian Sara López got into the final four of the World Cup by winning 149-146 In the final match the Indian goalkeeper Kaur Parneet will face the American Alexis Ruiz, who managed to advance by beating Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India 145-142.

Also qualified for this phase was the American Liko Arreola, who beat the Estonian Lisell Jaatma 147-141, and the Belgian Sarah Prieels after winning her match with Danelle Wentzel-Lutz of the United States 145-141.

Among the surprises of the day was the classification of Luccas Abreu, the first Brazilian goalkeeper in compound to reach the final four on the international circuit in 15 years.

He beat Guatemalan José Marcelo Del Cid 146-145. His rival will be the Indian Abhishek Verma, who left the favorite, the Dutchman Mike Schloesser, with an advantage of 148-148 (10+).

The American Nick Kappers also entered the dispute for gold with his 146-145 victory over the Mexican Miguel Becerra, the same as his compatriot James Lutz after beating the Austrian Nico Wiener 147-144.

On the fourth day there will be mixed team archery competitions in both the compound and recurve modalities.