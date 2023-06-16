Cryptocurrency exchange Binance withdraws from another country

In the statement made by the company, it was noted that Binance has withdrawn from the Dutch market and no new users residing in the Netherlands will be accepted. In the statement, which stated that existing users registered in the Netherlands will only be allowed to withdraw their investments as of 00:00 on June 17, users were advised to withdraw their assets from Binance as soon as possible. “Binance has a comprehensive registration with the Dutch regulator as a crypto-asset service provider,” the statement said. […]

