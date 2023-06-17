The Asolo Art Film Festival awards “FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI” as Best Author Biography – Treviso

– In the afternoon of Friday 16 June,a historic review dedicated to the relationship between cinema and visual arts, now in its 40th edition and running until 18 June,motivating the prestigious award with the following words: “For reconstructing the “formidable” historical figure of Umberto Boccioni in a calibrated synthesis through an enthralling biographical account that makes us fully share in the vivid and effervescent spirit of the era of Futurism, and for portraying the man, his passions, his sufferings and its depths leading us into its most intimate private.” The award will be collected by Piero Muscarà, author and producer of the film.

“FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI”, the TV documentary made by Eleonora Zamparutti and Piero Muscarà, directed by Franco Rado, the photograph of Angelo Cricchi, the art direction di Laura Bellucci and original music by Fabrizio Campanelli, produced by ARTE.it Originals in collaboration with RAI Culture and ITsART, has just returned from a series of special screenings made in collaboration with the most important Italian museums and will soon be abroad as well.

After the public screenings at the Cineteca di Milano in collaboration with the Museum of the twentieth century in Milanal MART of Roveretoin Venice in collaboration with Peggy Guggenheim Collection e Ca’ Pesaro at the Casa del Cinema, al MAXXI in Rome“FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI” will be presented on Monday 19 June at Estorick Collection in London and on September 28 at MASI of Lugano.

The documentary was broadcast for the first time on March 29 in the TV program Art Nightby Silvia De Felice on air RAI 5. Reruns will follow from July and it will also be available on the RAI Play platform.

“FORMIDABLE BOCCIONI” interweaves the life and artistic research of Umberto Boccioni into a compelling story against the background of an Italy on the way to the Great War and a Europe in turmoil, crossed by the great scientific discoveries and the birth of the artistic avant-gardes. Son of his time, Umberto Boccioni represented a meteor in the panorama of Italian art of the early twentieth century that illuminated painting and sculpture leaving a powerful trace for future generations.