The “Awakening of Colombia” the path to rescuing family unity: Senator Oscar Mauricio Giraldo

The defense of life and the family nucleus are the premises and standards defended by the senator of the Conservative party Óscar Mauricio Giraldo Hernández. During a visit to EL INFORMADOR, he told us about the tour he has been carrying out around the country, which he called the “Awakening of Colombia.”

“We have visited 16 departments of the country telling people that, if there is hope and, from the government, we are ignoring the family and the dignity of people and work, the “Awakening of Colombia” seeks to lift us up, not let us be intimidated, saddened. “What you have to do is take the flags and move forward.”

The senator said that he is the father of 5 children, and a fervent defender of the family, “which I recognize as the basis of our Colombian society. “I am a man of faith, and I am proud to be so, that is why I have dedicated 17 years of my life to being a Catholic missionary.”

The parliamentarian gave a message to Colombians to support family businesses: “I know what it is to create companies from below, I have done it all my life, and I have also felt what it is to try to get ahead against the current. I am a servant senator who came to Congress thanks to the trust of those who supported me, believing in me to defend family, work and dignity.

“I have been working for 18 years with the family, with the street residents, that has given us a great feeling of working for them and we have realized that we can recover society from the family, this society is becoming more and more bad,” he said.

Finally, he said the importance of safeguarding the country’s children “under the mantle of progressivism, they want to impose a lot of policies on us that go against the family, against our children, against the natural institution that is man and the woman”.

Likewise, he said that wanting to impose these ideologies “let me tell you that, in the National Development Plan, they had three strong attacks against the family and against our children, but it was in a single article.”

The senator finally said that what this article sought was that today’s boys and girls do not have an identity regarding their sexuality, such as the hormonal structure of men and women.

