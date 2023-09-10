Home » Schlein, a national mobilization soon Tajani speaks in Gaeta – News
Sports

Schlein, a national mobilization soon Tajani speaks in Gaeta – News

by admin
Schlein, a national mobilization soon Tajani speaks in Gaeta – News

Elly Schlein closes the Festa dell’Unità in Ravenna in front of 2 thousand PD militants. ‘The Democratic Party is plural, it has the ambition of uniting different cultures, but also of imagining a new project. We must be plural, broad, open, generous, together,’ he says after the controversy with the reformists over the departure of moderate members from the party. ‘They can dress up as much as they want but they are still the same. We know them, we will not accept attempts to rewrite history, the right does not deal with its past – he adds – when it hears the call of the wild it defends and protects the extremists, we will always be on the other side”. Finally, the dem secretary announces that “after the militant summer we will not rest, an autumn of commitments and participation awaits us, the Democratic Party is ready to take to the streets for a great national mobilization, it’s our time, let’s take back our future”. Among the topics, public health, income support, the right to housing.

For further information Agenzia ANSA Maneuvers at the centre, Tajani opens the doors to the moderates of the Democratic Party – News – Ansa.it Antonio Tajani opens the doors to the moderates of the Democratic Party. “We are ready to open the Forza Italia lists to people who want to build the home of the center with us, which is not Matteo Renzi’s ‘The Center'”, he announces (ANSA)

Le Pen announces that he will be in Pontida with Salvini for the League rally. Bonetti rejects Renzi’s Center and leaves Italia Viva. Crosetto talks about Vannacci: ‘he will have another
employment in the Army. I will apply the rules and give all the necessary protections as I would with anyone. The book can present it.’

See also  Marta Fascina - Calcio will also be at the Berlusconi Trophy

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Innsbruck received CHL rebuff in Munich

Neymar Makes History with Stunning Performance in Brazil’s...

Italy Namibia, Pierantozzi’s comment on the Rugby World...

George Springer’s Two Home Runs Propel Blue Jays...

Football: Inter; Inzaghi awaits return, nothing serious for...

the organization of a match at the Marseille...

US Open 2023: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid...

University of Science and Technology Beijing Wins Championship...

Hard work did not bring joy to the...

Slovakia vs Portugal: Ronaldo’s Controversial Kick Dominates UEFA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy