Former 100m world champion Bowie dies at 32

Former world sprint champion Tori Bowie has died aged 32. This was announced by her management company on Wednesday. The American won gold in the 100m and sprint relay at the 2017 World Championships in London.

The year before, the track and field athlete had won gold (relay), silver (100 m) and bronze (200 m) at the Olympics in Rio. “We are heartbroken and our prayers are with her family and friends,” Icon Management said on Twitter.