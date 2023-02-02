【hot spots】



Hu Mouyu event press conference held today

At 10 a.m. on February 2, a press conference on the Hu Mouyu incident will be held in Qianshan County, Jiangxi Province. At the press conference, the Jiangxi provincial, city, and county public security organs will jointly work with special teams and relevant departments of the city and county will announce the Hu Mouyu incident. The latest investigation and answering questions from reporters. The Beijing News client will broadcast live. (Beijing News)

China CDC: The number of deaths from new crown infection in the hospital reached a daily peak of 4,273 on January 4

Since December 9, 2022, the number of positive nucleic acid tests and the positive rate of the reported population in various provinces have shown a trend of first increasing and then decreasing. The minimum was 15,000, and then fluctuated at a low level, reaching 24,000 on January 30; the positive rate reached its peak on December 25 (29.2%) and then fluctuated, falling to 2.5% on January 30. The number of deaths from COVID-19 infection in hospitals reached a daily peak of 4,273 on January 4, and then continued to decline, falling to 434 on January 30, a drop of 89.8% from the peak. (China CDC website)

The “epidemic tsunami” has passed, is there another wave?Expert: Two types of people should be careful

Recently, some experts said that “the new crown virus is a bit immobile.” Is this the case? Why is it “unable to transmit”? China CDC said that the current round of the epidemic in my country is coming to an end. So, will the next wave of shocks come? The new crown virus will be low-prevalence in our country for a long time, what preparations should we make next? There is still controversy about which groups of people urgently need booster shots, what vaccines to get, and “recommended vaccinations after six months”? In this issue of “What Do You Think”, we interviewed Jin Dongyan, an expert in virology in Hong Kong, Chong Yutian, a professor of infectious diseases, and Wei Sheng, a professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. Let us listen to experts and scholars talk about these issues. (Beijing News)

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. was fined 2.7 million yuan for driving up the price of oximeters

On February 1, the State Administration for Market Regulation released the fifth batch of typical cases of investigation and punishment of epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies. Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. drove up the price of oximeters. Among them, the average selling price of a finger-clip pulse oximeter to dealers increased by 154.2%. It was decided by Zhenjiang Market Supervision Bureau of Jiangsu Province to make an administrative penalty decision , ordered to correct the illegal act and fined 2.7 million yuan. (Official website of the State Administration for Market Regulation)

The finale of “Hurricane”: All the evil forces in Jinghai City have been arrested

The hit drama “Hurricane” ushered in the finale, all the evil forces in Jinghai City were arrested, and the umbrella was uprooted. If the strong bully the weak, and rely on power and despise the law, they will inevitably fall into the abyss; Suppressing crime and eradicating evil is a difficult task, but for the peace of mind of the people and social stability, we will not stop breaking the net and eradicating evil. In the play, Gao Qiqiang pleaded guilty to the law and was sentenced to death according to law. Gao Qiqiang’s crimes listed in the court amounted to 11, including the crime of organizing and leading a gangster organization, the crime of intentional homicide, the crime of intentional injury, the crime of kidnapping, the crime of arson, and the crime of provoking trouble , crimes of illegal business operations, crimes of forced trading, crimes of organizing prostitution, crimes of opening casinos, crimes of offering bribes, etc. (People’s Daily Weibo, People’s Video Weibo)

【local】

Post-Game Heritage Report of Beijing Winter Olympics Released, Seven Legacy Inheritance Results Announced

On February 1, Fu Xiaohui, secretary-general of the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association and director of the Olympic Promotion Center, released the “Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Post-Games Legacy Report of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and Post-Games Sustainable Development Report of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The post-game heritage report is divided into 7 chapters, mainly introducing the development ideas, plans and strategies for inheriting and utilizing the achievements of the Winter Olympics heritage, continuing to promote and popularize ice and snow sports, driving high-quality development of cities and regions, and promoting social civilization and progress in the past year after the Winter Olympics. main measure. (Beijing News)

Beijing implements optimization measures for foreigners’ work permits and work-type residence permits “joint issuance of two permits”

In order to continue to deepen the reform of the “decentralization, control and service” of the capital’s public security exit and entry, provide maximum convenience for foreigners working in Beijing, and comprehensively support the high-quality economic and social development of the capital, starting from February 1, 2023, the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau’s entry-exit management The bureau, together with the Beijing Overseas Scholars Center, fully implemented the optimization measures of “joint issuance of two permits” for foreigners’ work permits and work-type residence permits in 13 foreigner service places in the city. (Beijing Public Security Immigration Official WeChat)

【Current affairs】

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council calls on Taiwan to resume direct cross-strait flights

On February 1, the mainland aviation authority sent a letter to Taiwan through the contact channel of the “Air Transport Agreement across the Taiwan Strait”, stating that the current epidemic situation on both sides of the Taiwan Strait has stabilized, and it is a favorable opportunity to further resume normal operations of cross-strait air routes. I hope that both sides will meet each other halfway to promote the normal operation of cross-strait air routes, and give priority to the restoration of 16 cross-strait direct flight destinations such as Guangzhou, where Taiwan compatriots have received more feedback. (Xinhua News Agency)

The spokesperson’s “latest lineup” announced that there are these changes in the new and old faces

The State Council Information Office announced the 2023 version of the list of central state organs and local press spokespersons on February 1. There are a total of 272 spokespersons from relevant ministries and commissions of the central and state agencies, party committees of various provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), and government spokespersons, including 158 from central departments and 114 from local governments. Compared with 2022, in 2023, there will be a decrease of 7 press spokespersons, of which 9 will be reduced in the central department and 2 will be added in the local government. The spokesperson of the Central Organization Department and the ministerial-level spokesperson of the United Front Work Department are temporarily vacant. The number of spokespersons in some departments, such as the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Natural Resources, has decreased. (Beijing News)

Full implementation of the reform of the stock issuance registration system officially launched

The China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Notice on Arrangements for the Transition Period of Relevant Administrative Licensing Items Before and After the Full Implementation of the Stock Issuance Registration System.” On February 1, 2023, the reform of the stock issuance registration system will be fully implemented. Rules such as the Administrative Measures for the Registration of Initial Public Offerings of Stocks and the Administrative Measures for the Registration of Securities Issuance of Listed Companies have been publicly solicited for comments. In order to steadily promote the comprehensive implementation of the registration system reform, and orderly complete the transition of administrative licensing matters such as the initial public offering of stocks on the main board, refinancing, mergers and acquisitions, and public transfers in national stock transfer companies before and after the implementation, properly arrange the enterprises under review for the pilot registration system Application materials updated. (Website of China Securities Regulatory Commission)

【society】

124,000 Porsches were snapped up Porsche China: The first customer has negotiated to refund the intent money

A few days ago, a 124,000 Porsche was snapped up and then removed from the shelves. The news that the official website unilaterally canceled the order caused heated discussions. On February 1, the relevant person in charge of Porsche China told the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter that on January 29, when the Yinchuan Porsche Center uploaded information about a new car through a small program, there was a serious deviation in the price input, which attracted a considerable number of consumers. Attention, the Yinchuan Porsche Center took down the wrong information as soon as it found out. The relevant person in charge of Porsche China said that because there is only one car in stock, according to the sales process, Porsche Center Yinchuan has communicated with the first customer who submitted a time-limited confirmation of intent and negotiated a refund of the intent; other customers who submitted their purchase intentions, The time-limited intention confirmation fee of 911 yuan paid by it will be refunded within 48 hours according to the process, and the Yinchuan Porsche Center also communicated and explained to these users one by one. (Beijing News)

iQiyi has been sued for restricting screencasting

Recently, iQiyi has become a hot search for “restricting the resolution of projection screen”. According to media reports, a user in Guangdong took iQiyi to court for this, and the Beijing Internet Court filed the case on January 29. On February 1, iQiyi’s official Weibo posted: “We have received a notice of responding to a lawsuit regarding a change in screen resolution, and we will treat it seriously and prudently based on the principles of respecting the law, respecting the contract, and respecting the rights and interests of consumers. “(The Beijing News)

A teacher who assaulted 15 underage female students was sentenced to 13 years in prison

On January 31, 2023, the People’s Court of Yuanzhou District, Guyuan City, Ningxia publicly pronounced the verdict on the defendant Li (pseudonym) charged with the crime of forced molestation, and the defendant Li was convicted of rape, forced molestation, and child molestation. Thirteen years of fixed-term imprisonment; at the same time, the defendant Li is prohibited from engaging in work in close contact with minors for life. This is also the first case in Ningxia where a defendant who has sexually assaulted a minor has been sentenced to a life ban. (CCTV News)

[style]

The national box office in January was 10.073 billion, and the box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” was 2.8 billion

According to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, as of 21:00 on January 31, the total box office reported in January 2023 was 10.073 billion, breaking the January box office record in Chinese film history, with a total attendance of 201 million and a total of 10.0552 million screenings. The top three films at the monthly box office in a single month are “Manjianghong”, “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core””. In addition, as of 19:47 on January 31, the box office of the film “The Wandering Earth 2” exceeded 2.8 billion. (Beijing News)

The national football team warmed up with New Zealand in March, and the head coach candidate is pending

On the morning of February 1, the official blog of the Chinese football team announced that the Chinese men’s football team will go to New Zealand to play two warm-up matches in March. After not being concentrated for nearly a year, the national football team is finally about to regroup, but the head coach is still pending. Judging from the current situation, the Football Association is still evaluating different plans, and it may not be finalized “who will lead the national football team” until before the training camp in March. (Beijing News)

2027 Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia

On February 1, Beijing time, the 33rd AFC Congress held in Bahrain officially confirmed that the 2027 Asian Cup football match will be held in Saudi Arabia. It is understood that with other countries withdrawing from the bid, Saudi Arabia eventually became the only bidder for the 2027 Asian Cup. (Yangzi Evening News)

【internationality】

The Fed announces a 25 basis point rate hike

The US Federal Reserve Board ended its two-day monetary policy meeting on the 1st, announcing that it would raise the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to between 4.5% and 4.75%. Since entering the current round of interest rate hike cycle in March 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates by 450 basis points in total. The hike is the smallest since March 2022. (Xinhua News Agency)

23 Pakistani mosque bombing suspects arrested

According to a report by Agence France-Presse on February 1 local time, a Pakistani police official who did not want to be named said on the 1st that 23 suspects in the Pakistani Peshawar mosque bombing had been arrested. (CCTV News)

