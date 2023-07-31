The Biden Administration Launches SAVE Plan: A New Income-Based Student Loan Repayment Program

Headline: Joe Biden Administration Launches Website for New Income-Based Student Loan Repayment Plan

Subtitle: The SAVE plan aims to reduce student loan debt burden on American families

[City Name], [State] – The Joe Biden administration has announced the launch of a user-friendly website for its new income-based student loan repayment plan. In an exclusive report by CNN, an administration official confirmed that the program, known as SAVE (Save on a Valuable Education), is part of President Biden’s commitment to alleviate the financial burden of student loan debt on American families.

The creation of the SAVE plan came as a response to a recent Supreme Court decision that struck down the president’s student debt forgiveness initiative. In light of this setback, the administration swiftly devised a new strategy to address the pressing issue of student loan repayments.

According to the official who spoke to CNN, the SAVE plan aims to provide relief to borrowers as loan payments are scheduled to resume in October. “It’s important right now as creditors are getting ready to pay again,” the official stated.

The official launch of the SAVE plan’s website is slated for August, and the administration assures that it is not necessary to resubmit requests submitted during the beta version of the website.

How Does the SAVE Plan Work?

Borrowers can begin applying for the SAVE program immediately through the website www.studentaid.gov/idr/ since federal student loan payments are set to restart in October. The streamlined registration process on the new website is expected to take approximately 10 minutes. Additionally, certain sections of the application can be automatically populated with information that the government already possesses, such as past tax returns filed with the IRS.

“We will be able to show debtors the exact amount of their monthly payment and give them the ability to choose the most affordable payment plan for them,” explained an official from the administration.

In a departure from previous systems, borrowers will only need to apply for the SAVE plan, significantly simplifying the overall process. Once an application has been submitted, the approval process is estimated to take a couple of weeks.

Furthermore, individuals who are already enrolled in the federal government’s REPAYE (pay as you earn) plan will be automatically re-enrolled under the new SAVE plan.

Why Can There Be $0 Payments in the SAVE Plan?

The SAVE plan is designed for current and future federal student loan borrowers and calculates payments based on income and family size. As a result, some borrowers may be eligible for $0 payments. Notably, the income threshold for qualifying for $0 payments has been raised from 150% of the federal poverty guideline to 225%. Consequently, individuals earning $32,805 or less and debtors in a family of four earning $67,500 or less will have $0 monthly payments.

The Department of Education estimates that over one million debtors will qualify for the $0 payment plan. Moreover, certain borrowers will ultimately witness their payments reduced by half when the program goes into effect next year. Additionally, after making at least ten years of payments, the remaining debt can be fully forgiven.

The SAVE plan also addresses the issue of accruing interest on unpaid student loans. Through consistent full monthly payments, borrowers will no longer accumulate unpaid interest over time.

The federal government estimates that the SAVE plan will cost between $138 billion and $361 billion over the next ten years, depending on the number of participants. In comparison, President Biden’s original student loan forgiveness program, which was rejected by the Supreme Court, would have cost the government $400 billion.

In a bid to provide an alternative solution after the cancellation of the student debt forgiveness program, the White House swiftly introduced the SAVE plan. With its launch, the administration seeks to offer relief to millions of Americans burdened by student loan debts.

The SAVE plan’s website launch in August marks a significant step forward in actualizing President Biden’s commitment to address the student loan crisis in the country. Borrowers are urged to visit the website and explore the repayment options available to them.

For more information about the SAVE plan, visit www.studentaid.gov/idr/.

