The blackmail of the imminent outbreak – Diario La Hora

The certainties are diluted as the impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso progresses. The supposed overwhelming majority turned out to be nothing more than an imaginary creature that inhabits only the minds of the most frantic opponents. Even the heads of the benches that promote the trial recognize that they do not yet have the votes and more than one warns that it is probable that the decisive definitions will be given only on the day of the vote.

Faced with this scenario of attrition, the most rabid sectors of the opposition react with childish blackmail. They are already beginning to warn about a supposed social outbreak, about out-of-control protests that would imply the definitive descent of the country towards chaos. They claim that if the President is not removed or if he does not resign, the frenzied masses will pour into the streets and anarchy will ensue. This is an argument as outdated as it is inappropriate.

Our political class has a bad habit of threatening civil war too often. One of the main postulates of correísmo was that their project was the last chance to prevent a violent social transformation, but after they lost power the deluge did not come. The radical indigenist sectors always try to show as spontaneous and massive outbursts what does not go beyond massive and coordinated efforts.

Ecuador is not about to explode nor will it explode; people understand that the real problems they face will not be solved with outbursts of violence, but with agreements and common effort. Politicians should be working on it instead of blackmailing.