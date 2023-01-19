The bodies of the journalist Rosa Rosado Quintero and the audiovisual producer Jairo Bolívar Araujo, are veiled in a burning chamber at the ‘Rafael Carrillo Lúquez’ Departmental Library in Valledupar.

The bodies will remain today in these facilities, they received tributes from the Government of Cesar, in addition to the accompaniment of the journalistic union and loved ones. Posthumous tributes will also be made by the Círculo de Periodistas de Valledupar and other institutions in the region.

The acts of the funeral will take place tomorrow Friday at 10:00 in the morning.

In the place there are scenes of deep pain and sadness. Colleagues from the journalistic union accompany in a single hug the relatives of these two professionals, who today leave a great void in the Press team of the Government of Cesar.



“Rosa Rosado Quintero. A great family that is privileged to have you, a union that you helped to grow, a world of friends to which you always transmitted strength, a work team in which you will be greatly missed… we all mourn you and we will never forget you, beloved Ocha”. This is one of the messages that can be read on a huge banner that covers the area where the bodies rest.

Also, from Jairo Bolívar Araujo, the following message stands out: “Thank you for giving us your smile, your affection, your chivalry and your great capacity for work. Rest in peace, while your family, friends and colleagues will remember you forever.



Rosa Rosado Quintero and Jairo Bolívar Araujo, died this Wednesday afternoon in a tragic traffic accident in the township of Casacará, municipality of Agustín Codazzi, when they were returning from a work activity in Saloa, Chimichagua.

In the event, journalist Jorge Laporte, photojournalist Jaider Santana and Jairo Giraldo, also from the communications team, were injured. Driver William Vega is also seriously injured.

