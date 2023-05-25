The call notice of the Audiolec Commission was challenged by the President of the Supreme Court

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 3:43 p.m

Islamabad: President Supreme Court bar Abid Zubiri challenged the summon notice of Audiolic Commission.

According to Naji TV, Abid Zubiri filed a constitutional petition against the summons notice, in which it is said that the notification of the alleged Audio Leak Commission should be declared unconstitutional, the notification of this commission is in violation of Article 9, 14, 18, 19, 25. Is. The proceedings and orders of the alleged Audio Leak Commission should be declared unconstitutional and illegal.

It is further stated in the petition that it should be declared that no spying or phone tapping of any citizen can be done, the alleged audios should be declared illegal.